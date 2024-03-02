Snap, click, sparkle

Let’s check out some of the standout features that exemplify the editing tool’s prowess.

GenErase—Effortless Object Removal: Bid farewell to unwanted distractions in your photos. This groundbreaking technology uses AI to seamlessly remove objects, leaving behind compositions with realistic fills and flawless transitions. With a single click, distractions vanish, and your photo’s visual impact is enhanced.

AI Sky Replacement—Transforming Sceneries with Ease: Change the entire mood of your photos by replacing the sky effortlessly. It allows you to choose from a vast library of skies, seamlessly blending them into your scenes. Witness a complete transformation, not just in the sky but in the lighting of the entire scene for a visually stunning outcome.

Enhance—Elevate Your Images Instantly: This is your go-to for lifting flat images with a single click. This AI-powered feature intelligently adjusts clarity, contrast, colour, and overall impact, resulting in a more visually appealing and professional-looking photograph. The transformation is subtle, preserving the original character of your image.

Remove Powerlines—Streamlined Composition Enhancement: Say goodbye to unsightly power lines. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, it identifies and eliminates distracting elements effortlessly, enhancing the overall composition of your photos in a single click.

Autocrop—Effortless Image Composition Improvement: For photographers seeking optimal composition, this is a game-changer. Powered by AI, it analyses each image and suggests the best crop, removing unwanted elements and enhancing the visual appeal effortlessly.

These are just a glimpse of the AI-powered tools in Luminar Neo. There’s also AI Skin Smoother, AI Color Correction, AI Portrait Bokeh, and more. With Luminar Neo, spend less time editing and more time capturing the perfect shots. Elevate your photography with a single click.