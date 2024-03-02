Start young to never get old

Key anti-ageing products that you should be using in your daily skincare:

Sunscreen: This is a non-negotiable step in any anti-ageing skincare regimen. The sun rays are one of the primary causes of premature ageing. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and apply it every day, rain or shine. This will not only prevent wrinkles and fine lines but also reduce risk of skin cancer.

Vitamin C/Astaxanthin/Copper peptides: Antioxidant serum will help brighten your complexion, reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and boost collagen production. Apply it in the morning after cleansing and before moisturising for maximum efficacy.

Hyaluronic acid: It is a naturally occurring substance in our skin that helps to keep it hydrated and plump. However, as we age, our bodies produce less of it, resulting in dull, dehydrated skin with fine lines and wrinkles. Using a product with hyaluronic acid can help to replenish the skin’s moisture levels, leaving it looking and feeling more supple.

Retinol: It is a derivative of Vitamin A that is known for its anti-ageing properties. It works by promoting cell turnover and stimulating collagen production. Additionally, retinol can help to unclog pores and prevent acne too but this shouldn’t be used for more than three times a week.

Face wash: Opt for a formula that’s suited to your skin type, whether that be dry, oily, or sensitive. Washing your face at night is crucial to remove any make-up, sweat, or pollution that may have accumulated during the day. This step sets the stage for your nighttime skincare routine and allows your skin to breathe and repair overnight.

Additionally, a good rich night cream should be used if you notice any dryness in your skin. As dryness is one of the first stages of ageing. Remember, if your skin shows signs of dryness from the outside, it could be even drier from within so nourishing from the inside is equally important. So start an omega 3, 6, 9-rich diets, flax seeds are essential fatty acids besides healthy food rich in antioxidants in routine. Using home remedies as per your skin is a good idea too and stick to them twice a week.

Remember, no magic potion can turn back the clock on your skin, but a consistent and comprehensive anti-ageing skincare routine can go a long way in keeping your visage looking young and radiant.

Celebrity Dermatologist & Anti Skin Allergy Specialist, Delhi

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj