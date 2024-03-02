The Buddha’s bowl

The Monk Diet works in a similar way. When one is fasting, the blood flow is directed to different parts of the body to facilitate healing rather than going into digestion. Remember your digestion is a process that spends the maximum energy in the body. Also, it helps to calm down allergies and food sensitivities since you are away from such irritants. The red flag lies in the concept of bio-individuality, where one diet doesn’t fit all, so if this kind of fasting doesn’t align with your body, you must not follow it. For example, if you have a super compromised gut health, it may not work for you.”

In our often-obsessive pursuit of inch loss and weight drop, we take to bottle gourd and papaya diets with a vengeance. The love for diuretics is popular. Is this diet worth it? Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder, Nutracy Lifestyle, says, “The amount of weight an individual can lose in four weeks depends on several factors, including their starting weight, metabolism, activity level and overall health. The initial weight loss is attributed to water weight and glycogen depletion.”

Avate suggests breaking the monk fast with gentle foods like vegetable soups, soupy khichdi, bone broth, starchy vegetable stew, steamed rice with coconut-based curry, etc. “Breaking your fast with foods that are especially high in fat, sugar, or even fibre can be difficult for your body to digest, leading to bloating and discomfort,” she cautions.

Approaching the diet wmethodically is a prudent pick. “Ideally, stick to low glycemic index foods, easily digestible protein, good fats and adequate fibre,” advises Chawla, adding, “If you start the fast post dinner, look at gluten-free grain like quinoa or jowar with two servings of fibre and protein that aligns with your body. Break the fast with a rejuvenating vegetable juice, low GI fruit, and protein such as eggs or protein powders to help prevent catabolism and aid muscle growth. Add lime water and a probiotic in the form of a supplement or fermented foods for gut health. Bring in good fats and low glycaemic carbohydrates.” If the body is not capable of handling too much detoxification, it can lead to inflammation, hence timing is crucial.

Often there is a threat of dehydration, as people tend to miss fluids when on fast. “I would not want one to live on a Monk Diet for good, but just use it like a strategy when needed,” she adds.

NEED TO KNOW

Attempting intermittent fasting prior to Monk Diet may prepare your body better

No strict rules on timing, but many choose to break the fast in the morning

Keep first meal composition light and nutritious

Combine with regular exercise

Pregnant women, lactating mothers, those with hormonal issues, and suffering from diabetes, heart conditions, renal, or eating disorders must avoid the Monk Diet

It may lead to nutrient deficiency; fatigue or low energy; hair loss and hormonal imbalance .