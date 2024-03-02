The Buddha’s bowl

The world is going crazy trying to clamber out of the chub rut, gobbling up slimming exercises on Insta feeds (24-inch waist in two weeks). Intermittent fasting is gaining cult status, elbowing aside, rather unkindly, the keto catwalkers. Beneath the rush and the roar of the tony diets, the humble Monk Fast, or Buddha Diet has been gaining momentum, quietly and steadily.
The cultural and spiritual aspects of the monk diet are drawing people into its popular ambit. Madhavi Avate, functional nutritionist, fertility expert and lactation counsellor, says, “By adopting this diet, you may feel a deeper connection with the traditions and philosophies practised by Buddhist monks. It is inspired by their eating habits and promotes plant-based, whole foods. It emphasises mindfulness during mealtime and a restricted eating schedule, typically ending meals before noon.
The diet is primarily pegged on simplicity, minimalism and focus on natural, unprocessed foods. In the process it brings in better mental clarity and focus; extends longevity, reduces cancer cell growth and breaks unhealthy eating patterns.” Some studies have also suggested that a monk diet can help reduce oxidative stress which relatively improves skin quality. Few studies, however, convey that the diet can affect the menstrual cycle because of hormonal imbalance, possibly reducing levels of reproductive hormones in women.
People who follow the diet abstain from food for 36 hours weekly. During this time, only water and calorie-free sips are permitted, to stay hydrated. “The phrase ‘monk diet’ stems from dietary regimens monks from different religious traditions adhere to,” says Fiona Sampat, clinical dietitian, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, adding, “Interpreting this diet, a 36-hour water fast is customarily observed once a week that emphasises self-control, discipline and a break from regular eating schedules. This diet is currently trending owing to the rising popularity of intermittent fasting, spiritual wellness and the possible health advantages of periodic fasting.”
The monk fast is a type of intermittent fasting, with a fasting window of 36 hours. It advocates drinking plain water during fasting, which is the best drink for hydration, weight loss and enhancing gut health. Nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla says, “You can consume fluids including black coffee, black tea, or herbal tea for 36 hours once per week. Usually, ketogenic diets take a couple of days for the body to get in ketosis that facilitates fat loss.
The Monk Diet works in a similar way. When one is fasting, the blood flow is directed to different parts of the body to facilitate healing rather than going into digestion. Remember your digestion is a process that spends the maximum energy in the body. Also, it helps to calm down allergies and food sensitivities since you are away from such irritants. The red flag lies in the concept of bio-individuality, where one diet doesn’t fit all, so if this kind of fasting doesn’t align with your body, you must not follow it. For example, if you have a super compromised gut health, it may not work for you.”
In our often-obsessive pursuit of inch loss and weight drop, we take to bottle gourd and papaya diets with a vengeance. The love for diuretics is popular. Is this diet worth it? Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder, Nutracy Lifestyle, says, “The amount of weight an individual can lose in four weeks depends on several factors, including their starting weight, metabolism, activity level and overall health. The initial weight loss is attributed to water weight and glycogen depletion.”
Avate suggests breaking the monk fast with gentle foods like vegetable soups, soupy khichdi, bone broth, starchy vegetable stew, steamed rice with coconut-based curry, etc. “Breaking your fast with foods that are especially high in fat, sugar, or even fibre can be difficult for your body to digest, leading to bloating and discomfort,” she cautions.
Approaching the diet wmethodically is a prudent pick. “Ideally, stick to low glycemic index foods, easily digestible protein, good fats and adequate fibre,” advises Chawla, adding, “If you start the fast post dinner, look at gluten-free grain like quinoa or jowar with two servings of fibre and protein that aligns with your body. Break the fast with a rejuvenating vegetable juice, low GI fruit, and protein such as eggs or protein powders to help prevent catabolism and aid muscle growth. Add lime water and a probiotic in the form of a supplement or fermented foods for gut health. Bring in good fats and low glycaemic carbohydrates.” If the body is not capable of handling too much detoxification, it can lead to inflammation, hence timing is crucial.
Often there is a threat of dehydration, as people tend to miss fluids when on fast. “I would not want one to live on a Monk Diet for good, but just use it like a strategy when needed,” she adds.
NEED TO KNOW
Attempting intermittent fasting prior to Monk Diet may prepare your body better
No strict rules on timing, but many choose to break the fast in the morning
Keep first meal composition light and nutritious
Combine with regular exercise
Pregnant women, lactating mothers, those with hormonal issues, and suffering from diabetes, heart conditions, renal, or eating disorders must avoid the Monk Diet
It may lead to nutrient deficiency; fatigue or low energy; hair loss and hormonal imbalance .