Across the Multiverse

Different scenes play out, propelling the story forward in variant directions. There’s flirting, infidelity, break-up and even a proposal so funny that you can’t help but laugh out loud. “In being able to make people laugh a little bit means the emotional scenes have more impact,” says Guthrie. Because when those emotional scenes come, they come thick and fast.

Marianne is detected with a terminal illness, one that makes her struggle with words and speaking. In those moments, when she is faltering or finding it hard to say the right words, the stutters or synapses as Guthrie calls them, are represented by a bolt or streak of lights that runs past the hundreds of bulbs lighting the set. The nearly 200 bulbs can also represent a starlit sky or bees that fly around, adds Guthrie, depending on how you want to look at them.

There are multiple times during the performance that the actors change their positions on the stage. They switch quickly from one emotion to another, funny to serious and vice versa. For the audience too, it is a sort of rollercoaster of emotions, smiling at something an actor says and feeling teary-eyed the next. Roy Kapur admits it is a challenge. “You can’t let the energy of the moment fall but you can’t take the emotional state to the next scene. That comes from either a physical movement or just staying true to the moment you are trying to create,” he says.

Although there are many different ways of interpreting the themes of free will, choice, concept of time and multiple universes, for Guthrie, it comes down to the many varieties of love. “The fun and the tenderness emerge from the writing. The great joy is to explore all those areas and how those subtle shifts can dramatically alter the course of a day, a month or a year,” he says.

He is particularly moved by the logic that Marianne offers Roland in order to console him. “She tells him that this is all the time they always had. There’s not going to be more or less of it once she is gone. She gets comfort from that. It’s a lovely moment because all that he wants is to keep her for another day and she is trying to offer him her science, so he can let her go. Those two different kinds of love exist in the same space and time, creating a heartbreaking moment which is beautiful as well. To me, that’s what it ends up being about,” he smiles.