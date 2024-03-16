The Rice Man of India

What is common to Kalame, Kottambarasaale, Vellattuven, Gandhasaale, Jeerige Sanna, Karigajavile, Raaja Mudi, Chitteni, Aktikaaya, Narikela, Suggi kayame, Ghangadale, Kumkumasaale, Jugal, Kagga, Karijeddu, Parambu ucchan and Mysooru mallige? Well, these are the names of some of the traditional varieties of rice that are among the 650-plus variants being conserved by farmer Sathyanarayana Beleri, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

“My interest in conserving rice was born when I saw it being cultivated. I first bought the traditional Rajakayame paddy seeds from Udupi organic farmer Cherkady Ramachandra Rao over a decade ago,” says the 50-year-old. Thus started his conservation journey in Kasaragod, Kerala. Admitting that he was unaware of the existence of traditional rice variants, he started reaching out to other farmers for seeds.

As his farm land was not suitable for paddy cultivation due to its undulating terrain, he hit on the idea of growing the variants in grow bags. The process starts with sowing about 10-20 seeds of each rice variant in paper cups and maintaining sufficient moisture for them to germinate. Once they sprout in three to four days, the seedlings are allowed to grow in the paper cup for 10 days, after which they are transplanted to polybags that have compost mixture and are placed in the sunlight. Till the flowering phase, about 100 ml of Jeevamrutha, a natural liquid fertilizer made with water, dung, cow urine and local mud is added weekly to the bags.