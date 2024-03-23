From vintage luxuries to AI suitcases: The evolution of India's luggage landscape

Meet Shrabani B, a lifestyle professional in Delhi who sources super-expensive indulgences for rich people. Rich people make difficult clients, always asking for the impossible because they can pay for it, like grilled tarantulas for dinner. Shrabani gets them bit roles in Bollywood films; a courier guy with a couple of lines or a cop who gets shot in the first half and keels over crying for help.

Some demand a dinner date with a chartbusting popstar. Shrabani’s most challenging request, however, came from a client in Surat who demanded a tanned leather vintage suitcase made in the late 1800s by Finnigan Ltd as a wedding present for his son.

The bride had one already, passed down by her grandfather who lived at a time when wealthy Indians travelled to England by boat and packed volumes of clothes and accoutrements for various social occasions. She found one at last, with a reputable London dealer in Picadilly who had the genuine article, complete with lock plate stamped with its name and Manchester, the city of its manufacture.

Or take Manas T, from Yamunanagar, a relatively small town in Haryana. He managed to get admission to a Delhi college and needed a new suitcase. The old metal trunks and suitcases, which his family used for travelling by train and bus, just wouldn’t do. Like many of his friends and classmates, Manas went online and bought a trendily designed white Mokobara strolley with tan wheels.

You can’t blame the new FOMO luggage lovers, because one has to ‘belong’ to be noticed. The portmanteau describes the luggage logic of 2024 with smart travel features and AI power. Who wouldn’t want a rideable suitcase scooter such as an Airwheel SE3S with cool tyre-style wheels and a built-in motor that turns the piece into an electric scooter with a maximum speed of 8 miles per hour; the owner can buzz about sitting or standing. Press a button and the telescoping handle slides up, making it a regular suitcase. A video of Shilpa Shetty zooming through Mumbai airport on her motorized suitcase with her daughter in her lap took the travel metaphor to its next level for bemused Net natives.