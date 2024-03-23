Japanese dancer captivates India: Keiko Okano's journey in Mohiniyattam

A year later, she travelled to Kerala to attend the annual Mohiniyattam dance festival at Natanakairali—a research, training and performing centre for traditional arts at Irinjalakuda near Kochi—founded by Paniker and her husband G Venu, a Koodiyattam master. Impressed by what she saw, in May 2010, Okano began a six-month-long training under Paniker at Irinjalakuda. Since then, she has been coming every year to train under her. She performed her arangetram (debut performance), on December 30, 2018, and has not linked back since. Talking about it, the artiste says, “I gained a lot of confidence after my debut act and even the attitude of the locals changed towards me. Still, there are many who are shocked at the fact that a foreign national is practicing an Indian art form.”

The guru points out that her Japanese student’s strongest asset is the flexibility of her body. “She also has a high level of concentration and a desire and dedication to be an excellent artist,” says Paniker, who admires Okano for making the effort to transcend cultures. “Kerala’s culture is so different from that of Japan. Keiko is gradually steeping herself into it, unlike many who only learn the dance form, but don’t understand the culture. In fact, she is learning Malayalam, too,” the teacher smiles.

Besides performing across Kerala, Okano has also showcased her skills in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and of course, her native city, Tokyo. How does the layman in Tokyo relate to an Indian dance form?

“They have rarely seen such performances, so I make it a point to explain the stories behind each act before the dance. This way, they can understand and appreciate it better,” says Okano, who wants to propagate the dance form in Japan.