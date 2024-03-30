Act Two in Bollywood

Says Amit Joshi, writer-director of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, “New age stories and contemporary cinema are giving opportunities to actors from every age bracket. It is not just about the hero and heroine; today you want to make sure that each and every character stands out.” Kapadia agrees. Her response to work remains honest as ever. “I am grateful for strong, credible parts for me to sink my teeth into. Till they continue coming, I will be happy to play with them, otherwise I am happy to be chilling and watching the rest,” she says.

Joshi, however, has an interesting take on what makes these new-old stars shine: “Senior actors like Dimple, Dharmendra ... they have an aura. They are so experienced and when you give them a new story, they want to have fun playing their parts. In the earlier decades, they were restricted to playing hero and heroine, they had this responsibility of the film on their shoulders. Now they are not coming with any preconceived notion; they are coming with a very new, exciting energy. They want to give their best.”

Azmi, no stranger to offbeat and challenging roles, is in her 50th year in the industry. Even a veteran like her is taken by surprise with the diverse roles coming to her at this stage. She has recently shot for four films around the same time—Steven Spielberg’s Halo (series now running in its second season), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ghoomer and What’s Love Got To Do With It. “Filmmakers have realised that content is king and they are upping their game,” she says.

So what’s changed? “Earlier there was this notion that audiences were interested only in a certain kind of film but audiences have always been open as long as the story is interesting,” says Azmi. She underlines her point with Mahesh Bhatt’s Arth, released in 1982. “Distributors would say it’s a powerful film but you must change the ending because the Indian audience would never accept that an Indian wife would walk away in spite of her husband apologising to her. Mahesh Bhatt and I dug our heels in and said the ending was the raison d’être of the film and we were going ahead, never mind what. The film was loved both by critics and the box office and won me a National Award,” says Azmi.

Audiences have changed too. Age is not a factor in a web-based world; mileage is, to paraphrase Garam Dharam from Johnny Gaddaar. Psychologist at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, Dr Jaya Sukul, explains. “The younger generation is trying to create a reference point for themselves by breaking stereotypes. If we look at social media, the older generation is as invested in content creation as the younger generation these days. The behavioural pattern in young adults tells us they want role models to look up to. They no longer find the marginalised older generation cool and hence accept older people who are comfortable playing a second innings. Who would mind having a daadi like Zeenat Aman?” she says.

Bun Tikki director Faraz Arif Ansari (of Sheer Qorma fame) has made a conscious decision of casting women ‘of a certain age’. He echoes Azmi, and feels not enough is being done for senior actors compared to Hollywood. “Audiences always wanted to watch good subjects but nobody was making such films. If you keep telling people this is the only thing you will be fed, they will consume just that. If you make more available then they will at least try it,” says Ansari.