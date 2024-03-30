The hungry tide

Inspired by Amitav Ghosh’s stories set in the Sundarbans, Kolkota-based photographer Supratim Bhattacharjee is obsessed to capture all shades of India’s most famous mangrove forest. The award-winning photographer used to spend summer holidays at his maternal grandparents’ house in Canning, close to Sundarbans, a World Heritage Site and the biggest mangrove forest in the world.

The 40-year-old shutterbug started to capture the tranquility and beauty of the forests when he was a teenager. He became a serious documenter after the Sundarbans was hit by the super cyclone Aila in 2009. Now, his latest exhibition showing in Hyderabad, Sinking Sundarbans, charts the changes in the great forest over the past 15 years. He rues the fact that in three decades, indiscriminate cutting down of trees have altered the landscape and damaged it.

“Several islands of the Sundarbans which used to be full of Sundari trees and mangrove forests no longer have sustained their green aura,” he says, adding, “The huge trees which served as a buffer to soil erosion from tidal floods are no longer there. So, floods and cyclones are now a common affair here. Several islands have already gone under water and the rest are standing in queue.”

Bhattarjee’s striking images capture both the beauty and ferocity of the rivers and islands, as well as the trials and tribulations of the people who call the place home.