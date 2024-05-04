Arjun Rathi's rural Modern Glass Studio revolutionizes artistry with gold gilding and cane-pulling techniques

Arjun Rathi broke the glass ceiling in 2021 with the launch of his Rural Modern Glass Studio, a multidisciplinary design haven that showcases exquisite glass art. Three years later, he continues to stump audiences with his innovative work. And, his latest collection of décor only solidifies his position as one of the reigning champions of glass artistry.

This time around, he focused on three advanced production techniques executed in collaboration with glass mavericks—Grant Garmezzi, Evan Schlauss and Jeremiah Jacobs. “One of the methods we tried for the first time was gold gilding, wherein after the glass piece is produced, polished and cleaned, it receives a 24k gold leafing,” says Rathi.

Cane pulling is another technique that they used to craft their new products. Besides adding texture, the approach allows design nuances to come through effectively. “This is done by stretching molten glass into thin rods or lines, commonly referred to as canes. These are then meticulously incorporated into the artwork, either by rolling them onto the surface or using them to create intricate patterns and colours. The versatility of cane pulling allows for the exploration of diverse visual effects, enriching the artistic expression,” he says.

Rathi, however, enjoys the hot fusing method the most. It involves fusing different parts of the object while they are still hot. In the new collection, he used it to craft delicate models of birds. “It gives you greater precision and control over the final form, enabling the creation of complex and detailed pieces,” he says.