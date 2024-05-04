Bend it like Blyton

Tea, scones and cakes. Picnics in the countryside. Adventures galore in remote English seaside towns. Playful fairies and elves for company, and a frisson of adventure in the air. Delightful scenes like this are reminiscent of the writings of the English author of children’s books, Enid Blyton. She is a forgotten figure in the age of Marvel and the Justice League, but to the Silent Generation, Boomers and Gen X, Blyton was inseparable in childhood as marmalade is to toast.

Hence Bumper Blyton, a performance by the UK-based Make Em Ups theatre company presented in collaboration with Kaivalya Plays. Relying entirely on the audience for its performance, the troupe requested attendees to submit amateur drawings on the theme of childhood memories. These later became the basis of numerous improvised games, skits, and a two-act play, using Blyton’s stories as inspiration.

“I grew up on the Famous Five books, so when I first saw the Bumper Blyton show in the UK, I couldn’t believe someone had come up with the idea to perfectly poach all the clichés and ‘Britishisms’ that my friends and I used to laugh at,” says producer Gaurav Singh of Kaivalya Plays, adding, “This show is both edgy and nostalgic, and I felt it would be perfect for an Indian audience.”

The Make Em Ups have been performing Bumper Blyton since 2013, as one of their many productions based on classic British literature. Others include a musical Charles Dickens-themed show, an Agatha Christie whodunnit and a John Le Carre espionage tour de force. Each piece is improvised and guided by audience suggestions as well as the cast’s imagination and creativity. After performing in countries like Italy, Sweden, Germany, the US, Canada, Australia, and more, the response to their first visit to India last week showed Blyton is alive and well among Boomers.