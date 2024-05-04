Truth be retold: On archaeology, Indian history and more

The Earth is the library of mankind. For centuries, an obsessive, inquisitive and courageous tribe has been trying to excavate the extensive hoard of knowledge hidden beneath its layers of soil and sand, oceans, forests, rivers and ruins—a tribe called archaeologists.

Their purpose is to exhume the debris of millennia, to understand the evolution of man, the rise and fall of civilisations and empires and, in the process, find a common thread between the past and present, and explain why we are as we are now.

Their discoveries keep changing previous beliefs about religion, architecture, governance, ecology, tools, science, wars, gender and politics. Finding a piece of stone, a jawbone or molar that existed thousands of millennia ago can be a marker of mankind’s peregrinations, answering the fundamental questions of creation.

Who are we really?

Where are we from?

How did we come to become what we are?

What next?

They are, at the core, disruptors whose new findings are causing seismic shocks in established circles.

● The Great Migration didn’t start from Africa, it was the reverse: proto-hominins, who lived in parts of Greece and Europe, moved to Africa first.

● Ancient Egyptian tombs may have been used to store radioactive nuclear waste.

● Arabia was a verdant expanse that supported all kinds of life 4,00,000 years ago.

The poor Indian politician, who didn’t see his ancestors change from apes to humans, was probably right; he couldn’t have, even if he had lived 3,00,000 years ago in Africa. Humans did not evolve in a linear way. The famous monkey-to-man illustration published by Time-Life in 1965, known as the ‘March of Progress’, did much to embed this perception for generations. Archaeologists have contradicted this theory by analysing bone fragments found recently in digging sites. These conjure up a Frankenstein’s monster: different body parts evolving in different timelines and dimensional scales.