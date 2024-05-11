An infinity of promise for our country

I was entrenched in the mindset I later termed the ‘Hollywood’ mindset, which is prevalent across the Western world and is seeping quickly into Indian thought. It is a mindset that says: “You are your body. You are its size, its shape, its colour, its bank account, its history. It is a mindset that objectifies ourselves and others, leading to competition, jealousy, low self-esteem, violence and suffering. It’s the mindset that I and everyone I knew were raised with. It’s a mindset from which we look at the world and all of our experiences with one key question: “What for me?”

The Himalayan mindset, which I was blessedly initiated into when I came to Rishikesh, teaches us that we have a body, but we are not the body. We are soul, consciousness, love, existence, divinity. It is a mindset that heals our hearts, purifies our minds, leads us out of suffering and empowers us to be instruments of positive change in the world. The Himalayan mindset leads us to ask: “What through me?”

India has a choice. It can adopt the Hollywood mindset and grow more materialistic, more commercial, more separate from our true selves, from each other, and from Mother Earth. Or, India can immerse itself in the depth of its own ancient and timeless tradition, a tradition of yoga, a union of the jivatma with paramatma, a union of us with each other, a union with the Creator and all of Creation. It can choose the Himalayan mindset and not only free itself of suffering but also truly be the Vishwa Guru. This is the role I deeply believe India is destined to play.

The Himalayan mindset is not anti-success, prosperity or development. But it is “vikas” with “virasat,” progress and development that also honours our ancient heritage and culture. The Himalayan mindset is an embrace of science with spirituality. It enables us to embrace technology while staying anchored, grounded and connected in our spiritual tradition.

International Director, Parmarth Niketan

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Time to Dream Big

In the coming years, India will play a prominent role in shaping a New World Order. The most ancient civilisation on the planet is now a country with the youngest population in the world. With education standards being constantly upgraded, the country’s population is a boon, not a bane. The renewed focus on skilling and the innovative spirit of our youth, coupled with the rising ease of doing business will propel the country on a new path of entrepreneurship and competitiveness. The world’s largest democracy holds the promise of becoming a giant knowledge and skill-based economy with the potential to lead the global AI revolution. Young minds should acquaint themselves with their rich civilisational roots and also know that culture and traditions do not interfere with innovative spirit. Adopting a spiritual outlook and a strong work ethic, they must shun past discriminatory practices based on politics of caste, religion and community.