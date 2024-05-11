The 12th man of hashtags

Ever wondered about the creative minds behind those trending IPL hashtags? Who crafts those quirky slogans and designs those spirited flags to rally behind cricket teams? Who channels fan enthusiasm into meaningful societal contributions through their cricketing idols? Kandukuri Dharma Rakshith, a fervent cricket aficionado from Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, and regional head of the Bharath Army—the official Team India fan club—12th man for Team India for the recent ICC World Cup and founder of OrangeArmy FanClub (@srhfansofficial on Instagram), the official fan club of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is the man behind it all.

As IPL 2024 is in full swing (until May 26), this 25-year-old agriculture graduate’s day kicks off with ideating for the design of the flags and coining funky slogans for fans to chant during the match. This year’s slogan for SRH is: Orange Army, Adey Tsunami (Orange will create a winning tsunami on the field). The fans then decide on a strategy to create a buzz about the team—from flash mobs to viral Insta reels. What happens if their team loses the match? “We have flags for both possibilities. For instance, ‘Sunrisers rise again’ for a win and ‘We will rise again’ for a loss,” quips Rakshith. When the team is not playing in the city, they all gather at Buffalo Wild Wings in Jubilee Hills to bond over boundaries and sixers.

The meme man’s influence extends beyond the stadium gates. He coordinates interviews with radio channels and podcasters ensuring that the voice of the Orange Army is heard far and wide. Brands like Wrogn joined hands with him, providing free jerseys to ignite the fan spirit further. Star Sports recognised the impact of the Army, involving them in ads and online campaigns, and providing a match experiences that went beyond the game itself.

In 2013 Rakshith began his gig by starting a Facebook group of 10 cricket enthusiasts, fostering a sense of camaraderie among fans. Today, it’s grown to a family of one lakh followers across social media. His path wasn’t without its challenges. Balancing his love for cricket with his academic career wasn’t easy. He travelled between Aurangabad where he was studying Agriculture and Hyderabad for the IPL games, never allowing distance to deter his dedication to the Orange Army.