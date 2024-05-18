Outsiders looking in: MAP showcases the modernist metal marvels of Mukherjee and Baghel

Spotlights are to art what song is to the Rhinestone Cowboy. The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru, has got the lighting right for the work of Meera Mukherjee and Jaidev Baghel’s joint posthumous exhibition Outside In. The spotlight, however, falls on their illuminated metallic epiphanies. Both artists have used metal casting to reinterpret their personal ecosystems: they are outsiders looking in. MAP has included a single textile piece exclusively by Meera: a first. Her other pieces were made in collaboration with women and children she worked with for the project. The manner in which two artists from different periods interpret the context of modernism and cultural identity is an experience unified by the contradiction of contrast

Meera Mukherjee (1923-1998) and Jaidev Baghel (1949-2014) came from different backgrounds but were united by the beauty and challenge of metal. Baghel, an indigenous artist had moved away from an inherited rural metal casting practice to express himself through innovative personalisation. After spending years gaining a formal art education, Mukherjee began to trace the metal casting traditions of India, while expressing her modernist approaches in her work.

Their sculptures are reflections on the impact of modernism on the cultural identity of post-independence India. “In the 1950s, the thrust of the government was to foster and preserve indigenous crafts by instituting bodies like the All India Handloom and Handicraft Board and regional crafts councils under the Ministry of Commerce. They interfered with the self-sufficiency of the rural craftsman which affected artists and artisans,” explains curator Kuzhali Jaganathan.