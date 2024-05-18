Plant-powered athletes: India embraces vegetarian menu for 2024 Olympics in line with global dietary shift

In February this year, the super luxury Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in Switzerland, under the leadership of Managing Director Richard Leuenberger, launched a plant-based dining experience created by acclaimed Michelin Chef Zineb Hattab. One of their 11 restaurants, KLE Palace went totally animal product-free for five weeks. “A plant-based restaurant in a prestigious setting such as Badrutt’s Palace Hotel highlights the current popularity of upscale plant-based cuisine.

Success lies in delivering top-notch quality and attracting individuals eager to explore novel flavours. Seemingly simple dishes like a crispy tostada, poached pears, and toasted sunflower seeds can unexpectedly transform into memorable highlights of the dining experience,” says Hattab. In the past, before vegan became trendy, restaurant menus were boring. Not anymore. Plant based inventions that spell creamy, cheesy, crunchy and comfort have made dining more exciting for the ethical diner.

“The idea that vegan based dishes cannot taste great is so yesterday,” chuckles Tashyaa Mehrotra, Head Chef at People of Tomorrow. The international vegan experience is expanding with novel spins. Dubai-based chef Jitin Joshi is known for presenting little-known regional Indian dishes with a vegan twist. “Our Benarasi tamatar chaat made with heirloom tomatoes and vinegar-toasted cumin dressing is popular with customers. Another street food-inspired chaat is Sakarkandi chaat made with ash cooked sweet potatoes and mixed with chana (black gram) and avocado. We serve it with sweet potato crisps,” he shares.

For travellers bitten by the home food bug, Joshi says lentils provide comfort and warmth. “We’ve rajma-chawal which is a staple North Indian dish eaten with white rice,” he says. The Kind Roastery and Brewroom in Bengaluru is India’s first coffee roastery with a large vegan menu. “Sharing food is a universal language that brings people together and fosters a sense of community and connection. Vegan comfort food here inspires meaningful interactions and shared experiences. By offering diverse and flavourful plant-based options, we ensure that everyone can find something delicious to enjoy, regardless of their dietary choices,” sums up Pallavii Gupta, Founder.

Sustainable, ethical, healthier are nouns that describe plant-based food. But it is complicated. Superfoods have become a cult, promoted by dieticians and food conglomerates. Ironically, many of these are ancient ingredients in the Ayurvedic influence in traditional Indian kitchens. The hypocrisy of mock meats is more market-driven than an ethical compromise since multinational fast food chains found they couldn’t depend only on meat in their burgers to make a profit.

There are contrarians too, like Manoshi Bhattacharya who believes that plant-based food doesn’t necessarily equal total health, since vegetarians must eat more than non-vegetarians to reach an equal protein intake. “I would like to add that not all plant-based alternatives are ‘healthy’. If they are highly processed or have preservatives or additives, then they do not fit the bill for us,” says Ramasubramanian.

The theory that highly recommended plant-based food items come with a legacy of ill health: for example there is wheat in pani puri, and rice in bhel puri; both have a bad rep for gluten and excess carbohydrates. In India where cardiac diseases and diabetes are major health concerns, vegetarians can get their plant protein from white mushrooms, paneer (not for vegans, please), peanuts, tofu and tempeh, which have no carbs or gluten. The argument is that 100 gm of raw lentils hold 20 gm of protein, but also 46 gm of carbohydrates, which turn into an equal amount of glucose. In comparison, 100 gm of raw meat has 20 gm of protein and nearly 80 per cent water.

Is the new avatar of vegetarianism here to stay? Being a less rigid and accommodating diet, it could even flourish. When Vivekananda asked his master Ramakrishna, “Shall I give up meat?”, the answer was, “Why should you give up anything? It will give you up.” Do not give up anything in nature. Make it so hot for nature that she will give you up. Through climate change, people are making it hot for themselves. Going by the results, plants look the best option for survival.