Indian melodies on global tour

India is on a world tour. In diplomacy, business, cuisine, films and music, it has hit the sweet spot of this century. Especially Indian music. With collaborations and cool, regional singers and composers are slaying the global stage. Its soundtrack controlled by disciplines, directors and divas has a new score at the core: the New India Melody.

Ace director Imtiaz Ali and superstar Diljit Dosanjh are reviving a tragic ghost singer, Dosanjh and British pop paladin Ed Sheeran are shaking up the stage with Punjabi lines, Oscar-level techno music and AI tunes are crystallising into a gig, and veterans are warbling themselves up to the next level to become born-again G.O.A.Ts.

From where Ravi Shankar and George Harrison left off, Dosanjh and OAFF have taken desi music to a vertigo level where indie and ingenuity, solo and collaboration, technology and tradition have put Band India on the stage to the applause of a million fans. At the centre of this movement, and sometimes even as its engine, is cinema; Hollywood, Bollywood or Tollywood. Jab film director Ali Met Dosanjh, he found the baby-faced Sikh sensation the right fit for Amar Singh Chamkila aka ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’. In 1988, Chamkila and his wife were gunned down by Khalistan terrorists who thought his songs were obscene. In giving Chamkila a second lease of life through Dosanjh, Ali has made his point about the immortality of music: Chamkila is trending worldwide.

It is also a big hurrah for the fandom of Dosanjh, who has made a routine of crossing benchmarks he sets for himself. After performing a duet at Ed Sheeran’s ‘Mathematics Tour’ in Mumbai, he stormed the stage, roaring ‘Punjabi aa gaye Coachella ve’, signalling that not just Punjabi, but brown music is gold on the global stage; Coachella is one of the world’s largest music festivals. Dosanjh’s net worth is reportedly Rs 172 crore; he charges about Rs 7 crore for private shows—his biggest take was Rs 70 crore for the Ambani-Merchant wedding reception. The current value of the Punjabi music industry is around Rs 700 crore, with an annual growth of 10 per cent. There are more than 400 Punjabi music labels, which release 15 to 20 songs daily.