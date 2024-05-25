Learning to fly

On most weekends, seven-year-old Dhruv tags along with a team of birders in Coimbatore to indulge in his favourite hobby—observing the avifauna. Encouraged by his interest, his mother recently enrolled him to an online course—The Wonder of Birds—created by Early Bird, a not-for-profit initiative, based in Bengaluru. Dhruv can now answer almost any question you throw at me around his feathered friends—Birds that are more closely related to dinosaurs, Check; those that can spot their food from three km above the ground, Check; fledglings that are smaller than the palm of your hand but can fly thousands of kilometres, perfectly timed and precisely navigated, Check… He knows it all.

Early Bird, part of an established non-profit trust called Nature Conservation Foundation, was started in 2014. It now has educational content about Indian birds in 10 languages, and the course can be freely downloaded, apt for all ages, comprising high-quality videos, along with infographics and quizzes. “We wanted it to be entertaining as well as educational, child-friendly (but not childish), and free of jargon. We spent over a year putting together the different elements,” says course director Garima Bhatia.