The seriousness of pleasure

Rush hour during the 60th Venice Art Biennale’s opening frenzy can evoke memories of the vibrant chaos of Mumbai’s weekend fish market. While seasoned art-mongers navigate labyrinthine exhibition halls, others are simply here to seize their moment. Vidha Saumya falls into the latter category. As an Indian artist representing the Pavilion of Finland, the 40-year-old is undoubtedly living a dream. Her playfully titled artwork To All the Barricades… the Rumour Got You immediately grabs the attention of visitors on entering the Pavilion of Finland at Giardini, which, along with the former shipyard of Arsenale, forms the beating heart of the biennale.

This year, Yvonne Billimore and Jussi Koitela, curators of the Pavilion, have chosen the theme ‘The Pleasures We Choose’ as its central curatorial framework. The show is a multifaceted collaboration between three artists, Pia Lindman, Jenni-Juulia Wallinheimo-Heimonen and of course, Saumya—the only Indian—whose bricolage of three distinct bodies of work consisting of drawing, sculpture and cross-stitched textile are displayed across three different planes of the exhibition space. While emphasising the inherent connections between art and life, To All the Barricades… also celebrates the political, social and personal dimensions of pleasure.

Speaking during the vernissage held on a chilly morning in Venice, Saumya acknowledges that pleasure comes with pain. “It is serious work,” she laughs, elaborating, “Pleasure is fundamental to one’s constitution and mental makeup, allowing the capacity to recognise one’s political, intellectual and ethical dedications. Since we are bound to come across others on a similar journey, whether they call it pleasure or not, and our voices resonate, it compels us to probe, question and create mischief. And that facilitates a reimagining of the world as we know it.”