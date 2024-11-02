Epic tales on a string
A sweet fragrance of lemongrass fills the air, as dusk settles over the open-air courtyard of Coco Shambhala, near Bhogwe beach in Parule village in Maharashtra. The rhythmic thump of the tabla sets the stage for an unconventional performance. With a dramatic flourish, the curtain rises, not to reveal human actors, but a vibrant cast of string puppets.
Leading the ensemble is none other than Lord Ganesha, flanked by his two wives: Riddhi, symbolising prosperity, and Siddhi, representing intellect and spiritual power. Chetan Gangavane (35), the puppeteer, alongside a small entourage of four to five people, introduces the opening act, explaining the tradition of every Chitra Katha performance beginning with a Ganesh Vandana. His brother, Eknath Gangavane (37), provides the musical accompaniment to the narration.
The story unfolds as puppet forms of King Janaka and Queen Sunayana take centre stage, deliberating over their daughter Sita’s swayamvara. Enter Narad Muni, the celestial sage, along with Parshuram and other characters, to announce the event to neighbouring kingdoms. In response, princes, including Rama, emerge as potential suitors. However, in this unique rendition of Chitra Katha, a fierce puppet of King Ravana also appears for the swayamvara. Chetan Gangavane, the puppeteer, says, “This is our tribal Ramayana—Thakri Ramayana.” He further explains how the Thakar tribal community depicts the swayamvara as the start of Ravana’s enmity with Lord Rama.
Chitra Katha, meaning storytelling through pictures, has deep roots in the Thakar tribal community, who originally painted their depictions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata on fig leaves. This tradition evolved when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj recognised their art form, bringing the Thakars out of the forests to perform in royal courts.
Chetan and Nath are the 10th generation to practice Chitra Katha, and they are also the first to integrate this traditional art form with modern branding. A recent project sees Chetan illustrating the legacy of a renowned jewellery brand and crafting stories for a honey brand—all through the lens of Chitra Katha.
To safeguard the endangered tradition of Chitra Katha, the Gangavane family established the Thakar Adivasi Kala Angan Museum in 2006 in Pinguli village. The museum showcases some of the oldest puppets they own. The family is currently building homestays within the museum complex to offer guests an immersive experience that would, they hope, boost an interest in the art form.