Epic tales on a string

A sweet fragrance of lemongrass fills the air, as dusk settles over the open-air courtyard of Coco Shambhala, near Bhogwe beach in Parule village in Maharashtra. The rhythmic thump of the tabla sets the stage for an unconventional performance. With a dramatic flourish, the curtain rises, not to reveal human actors, but a vibrant cast of string puppets.

Leading the ensemble is none other than Lord Ganesha, flanked by his two wives: Riddhi, symbolising prosperity, and Siddhi, representing intellect and spiritual power. Chetan Gangavane (35), the puppeteer, alongside a small entourage of four to five people, introduces the opening act, explaining the tradition of every Chitra Katha performance beginning with a Ganesh Vandana. His brother, Eknath Gangavane (37), provides the musical accompaniment to the narration.

The story unfolds as puppet forms of King Janaka and Queen Sunayana take centre stage, deliberating over their daughter Sita’s swayamvara. Enter Narad Muni, the celestial sage, along with Parshuram and other characters, to announce the event to neighbouring kingdoms. In response, princes, including Rama, emerge as potential suitors. However, in this unique rendition of Chitra Katha, a fierce puppet of King Ravana also appears for the swayamvara. Chetan Gangavane, the puppeteer, says, “This is our tribal Ramayana—Thakri Ramayana.” He further explains how the Thakar tribal community depicts the swayamvara as the start of Ravana’s enmity with Lord Rama.