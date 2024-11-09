Great hopes, greater expectations with Prateek Kuhad

The tour, presented by Johnnie Walker Non-Alcoholic Refreshing Mixer, started from North America in April and travelled to Australia, the UK, Europe, and West Asia, and will finally culminate in India at the end of this year. It is Kuhad’s solo tour after a long time. “It’s a different vibe when it is all up to me. I can play around with the set and don’t have to think about the arrangements,” he shares. A highlight was performing at the prestigious Beacon Theatre in New York where many moons ago, he watched one of his favourite musicians, Regina Spektor, live. “I’d thought how cool it would be to play here,” he recalls.

Kuhad divides his time between Delhi, Mumbai and New York. Playing on home turf is always special for him. “The shows are much bigger here. That’s the biggest difference between performing in India and in other countries,” he says. However, the singer believes fans are the same no matter where he goes. “They know my songs and connect to them on a personal level,” he adds.

Expectations from fans have also grown tremendously. But Kuhad believes it has not affected his songwriting or performances, which still come from a natural space. “I don’t know any other way to make music,” he states. While writing songs or making records take time, he doesn’t have to step out of his comfort zone. “Yes, it can be excruciating sometimes to be constantly chipping away at a song and still not getting where you want to be.

Still it doesn’t feel like I’m doing something I’m not meant to. It feels right every step of the way,” he shares. What’s important, he believes, is to zone out other people’s opinions. “When you start listening to too many people, things get challenging because then you’re not connected to yourself and to what you really want. Then stuff gets confusing and hard,” he adds.

While his latest single, I’m Someone New dropped a couple of months ago, Kuhad is readying himself for the release of his new album, which he says, is different in terms of process. “Usually, I write all the songs myself. Once I have most of the arrangements in mind, I go to a producer and refine them. This time, I have completely stepped away from the production aspect,” he points out.

He has written most of the songs in the album collaboration with other song writers. “They still have a lot of me in them because I creatively lead in every situation. But the process has definitely led to a kind of departure in sound for many songs. I’m pretty excited about that,” he says.

A self-confessed studio musician at heart, Kuhad loves live concerts. He believes recorded music has a lot more impact. “Once you’ve put out a song, it’s out there forever. There’s a lot of attention and hard work that goes into it. The whole reason I’m on stage is because I spend too much time in the studio,” he says.

“When I feel cold

I’ll keep you close

And if I could hold you

And take you home...” are the opening lines of cold/mess. It sings of love. loss and longing. And the yearning for home, which perhaps is himself and his muse that is as mysterious as his inspiration.