The Madras Watch Collectors Group: Where time stands still

In a dimly lit 400-sqft hall at The Museum of Possibilities café in Chennai, the rhythmic ticking of watches fills the air, occasionally punctuated by murmurs of admiration. Around a long, polished table, enthusiasts huddle closely, their eyes fixed on the intricate details of the timepieces before them. “This is more than just a gathering of watch aficionados; it’s a society where each member carries forward a legacy of history, craftsmanship, and an unyielding quest for the perfect timepiece,” says Guru Prasad N, the 39-year-old founder of The Madras Watch Collectors Group.

The profile of a watch collector has evolved over the years. No longer the exclusive domain of the affluent, the hobby has seen an influx of younger enthusiasts, often driven by the influence of social media. Krishna, 49, a software engineer and passionate watch collector, who has been a member of the group since its inception in April 2023, says, “What makes this group stand out is its willingness to confront the challenges inherent in the hobby. From navigating inflated prices to verifying authenticity, the group provides a candid forum for discussing these issues.”

In 2019, Prasad discovered a vintage Seiko 5 for sale on OLX. He purchased the 1970s model, which was not in working condition, and sought out experts to repair it. “It was my first curated watch,” he says. Soon, Prasad began searching for like-minded enthusiasts on social media and found Rajesh Elumalai in one of the Facebook watch collector groups. Due to their shared city, Elumalai and Prasad arranged to meet over a cup of tea, where they discussed their mutual passion for watches.