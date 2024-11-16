Feeling at home

Everyone suddenly wants a home away from home. Especially someone else’s. The impersonal hotel room just doesn’t make the cut anymore for the discerning traveller, who is looking for experiences beyond the coffee machine and bathtub.

India may have come late to the homestay revolution, but from Marari in Kerala to Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Indians looking for travel experiences are foregoing room services for just rooms with a view. The homestay experience that boomed after the pandemic continues to expand.

Go on Airbnb or Bookings.com, or track Instagram or Facebook to find homes boasting picturesque photos and property details advertised by obliging hosts who want to earn many extra bucks.

A report by Cognitive Market Research projects the global homestay market in India to reach USD 540.44 million in 2024 and a projected CAGR of 11 per cent through 2031.

“The growth of homestays in India highlights the growing demand for personalised, authentic travel experiences. At Airbnb, we’ve observed a growing trend of travellers exploring both well-known cities and lesser-explored regions," reveals Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb India.

"Since 2020, nearly 100 cities and towns in India have welcomed their first Airbnb guests. In 2022, we recorded over 19,000 guest arrivals in areas without hotels, generating approximately INR 40 million for local hosts. This shift has opened new destinations for travellers and helped local hosts earn money, particularly in areas where there wasn’t much tourism,” he added.