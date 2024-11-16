Feeling at home
Everyone suddenly wants a home away from home. Especially someone else’s. The impersonal hotel room just doesn’t make the cut anymore for the discerning traveller, who is looking for experiences beyond the coffee machine and bathtub.
India may have come late to the homestay revolution, but from Marari in Kerala to Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Indians looking for travel experiences are foregoing room services for just rooms with a view. The homestay experience that boomed after the pandemic continues to expand.
Go on Airbnb or Bookings.com, or track Instagram or Facebook to find homes boasting picturesque photos and property details advertised by obliging hosts who want to earn many extra bucks.
A report by Cognitive Market Research projects the global homestay market in India to reach USD 540.44 million in 2024 and a projected CAGR of 11 per cent through 2031.
“The growth of homestays in India highlights the growing demand for personalised, authentic travel experiences. At Airbnb, we’ve observed a growing trend of travellers exploring both well-known cities and lesser-explored regions," reveals Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb India.
"Since 2020, nearly 100 cities and towns in India have welcomed their first Airbnb guests. In 2022, we recorded over 19,000 guest arrivals in areas without hotels, generating approximately INR 40 million for local hosts. This shift has opened new destinations for travellers and helped local hosts earn money, particularly in areas where there wasn’t much tourism,” he added.
What distinguishes homestays from their conventional counterparts is the interest of today’s travellers in unfamiliar local experiences such as hearing Baul singers at The Rajbari Bawali in West Bengal, or watching theyyam in a neighbourhood temple in Thalassery, Kerala.
These events result in a profound connection between travellers and the locales, enriching both, them and the community.
“Our strategy is two fold: enhancing guest experiences while empowering hosts to offer authentic stays,” says Vinod Verma, co-founder and CEO of Homestays of India (HOI).
“Each homestay listed with us is designed to immerse travellers in local culture, making every experience a destination in itself. We’re expanding into lesser-known areas and curating journeys that offer deep cultural exposure and end-to-end travel solutions.” Verma emphasises community involvement as a core pillar of HOI.
“We partner with local administrations and communities, encouraging locals to open their doors to tourists. We have training programmes for hosts to deliver world-class hospitality while preserving their cultural identity.”
A negative is that the small cookie-cutter homestays in India have to do it alone, which means social media expenses and investments that they cannot afford. Though there are government programmes to promote local tourism, village homestays don’t get much aid.
Indian governments loves bureaucracy: a license from the district administration is a must. Should a homeowner in some states wish to open a homestay or short-term rental (Airbnb), a registration or a license from the tourism department is needed.
Permission from local panchayats, a character certificate from the village pradhaan and sometimes police clearances have to be acquired before starting off in some states. A license from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) KYC documents (Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, or PAN card), an annual registration fee, photographs of facilities and a blueprint of the homestay design are prerequisites.
An 18 per cent tax is applicable on the bills. The Indian government charges no homestay tax on owners. But homestay owners find negotiating the miles of red tape worth it most of the time.
Daleep Shamsher Singh Akoi, owner of The Shumshere in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, says, “A homestay offers various experiences that can be tailored to suit the individual needs of the guests. Hospitality is not a one-size-fits-all concept. Each visitor has different needs. A homestay is a win-win situation for all.”
To cash in on the growing popularity of homestays, hotel chains are also getting into the business. They are picking up elegant homes and cozy bungalows, which operate on the lines of a homestay, albeit with a hotel-trained staff running it.
Vocal for local
Immersive experiences are the draw of homestays. Some adventures are memorable.
Thomas T, a Kochi resident who decided to try a Chettinad homestay, shares his experience: “Visalam is authentic Chettinad.” The heritage property managed by CGH Earth, is a palatial home located in Kanadukathan village, Chettinad.
Built over a century ago by Ramanathan Chettiar as a symbol of paternal love for his eldest daughter, Visalakshi, the house offers a peek into the affluent Chettiar community’s way of life.
“Visalam reflects the spirit of the era in which it was built, using materials imported from East Asia and Europe,” says Sam John, General Manager of the homestay.
Guests can go on bullock cart rides through the streets of Chettinad, visit Chola-era temples, local markets, textile workshops, antique stores and watch Athangudy tile making. Tile making are an old family enterprises and involve pouring colour oxide on glass pieces to set.
For a taste of India’s fiery side, Visalam serves authentic Chettinad cuisine, which John describes as “one of the spiciest and most aromatic in the country”.
Jessica Luneau, a Canadian tourist fondly recalls her stay at Chhotaram Prajapat’s Homestay as an unforgettable dip in Indian culture. “We were treated to traditional dishes prepared by the family. We enjoyed watching the sunset with the owner, and learned about the region’s wildlife.”
Established in 2009, Chhotaram Prajapat’s Homestay in Salawas, just 20 km from Jodhpur, is a collection of mud huts, typical of rural Rajasthan. Prajapat, who hails from a family of weavers, used traditional building materials for his homestay: “We used locally sourced mud, clay, and cow dung plaster, which offer natural insulation and durability. Thatch and bamboo roofing enhance the aesthetic and provide temperature control, making the homes sustainable for Rajasthan’s desert climate.”
He highlights the wind-resistant design, open courtyards, and traditional ‘Jhunpa’ huts. The use of handmade decorations and locally woven textiles in the decor adds to the genuineness.
Prajapat adds, “Our guests can take part in Rajasthani cooking over an open fire, dress in traditional attire, watch the intricate art of durrie weaving, and take a thrilling Bishnoi village safari in an open jeep.”
Siddhartha M from Kolkata highly recommends Limboo Homestay in Yuksom, Sikkim, calling it the best option in the area. “With stunning views of Mt Pandim and the lush greenery, this three-bedroom wooden cottage has a balcony for guests to enjoy the surroundings. I loved the organic, freshly prepared Sikkimese cuisine, local pancakes, and homemade rhododendron pickles.” Siddhartha praises the host’s warm hospitality and the on-site mini-store selling a variety of pickles and cacti.
The cottages are wood, blending traditional Limboo architecture with modern comforts.
Owner DS Limboo says, “Situated in Yuksom, the base camp for the famous Dzongri Goechala Trek, our homestay is an ideal stop for weary trekkers or curious travellers eager to explore Sikkimese culture.”
Limboo organise treks and hikes, and guests get to enjoy traditional Limboo and Nepali food, go on village walks and bird-watching trips, visit local monasteries, take scenic trails, and sit around bonfires.
But local life is not always a comfortable life. Maya’s Crest in a quaint Himachal Pradesh village, 20 minutes north of Kasauli, reiterates this. To reach this stone mansion-turned-occasional homestay, one has to trek two km uphill through forests warding off the occasional monkey. But it’s all worth the pain - at the top the owners’ four-legged furries greet you as you take in the view: one side overlooking the Garhwal Himalayas, and the other, the plains of Punjab.
Architecturally yours
Turiya Villa, set in South Goa’s scenic landscapes, is a beautifully restored 100-year-old Indo-Portuguese home owned by Mumbai-based Goan architect Sandesh Prabhu. The villa’s large ornamental windows, framed with intricate stucco moldings open onto inviting verandas. The front doors are flanked by elegant pilasters.
The bold, dramatic yellow hue of the compound walls and other areas reflects strong Portuguese influences, though it wasn’t entirely by choice.
During Portuguese rule in Goa, homeowners were fined if their houses weren’t painted, and white was reserved exclusively for churches and chapels. The villa’s white piping is a nod to this historical restriction.
Its thatched roofs, topped with clay tiles, provide natural cooling year-round, making every corner sustainably fit. It features eight air-conditioned rooms blending Goa’s rich artistic traditions with modern comforts.
Prabhu bought it as a holiday home. He says, “Given our prime location, just minutes from Palolem and Patnem beaches, we receive a great response. We curate personalised day trips on request, including visits to old Portuguese houses in South Goa and spice farms offering home-cooked lunches, trips to local temples, and excursions to the Cotigao bird sanctuary.”
Sustainable is the buzzword
Sustainability is the inevitable homestay mantra. Established in 2017, Coffee and Pepper Homestay, in Thekkady, Kerala, owned by George Mathew reflects his desire to share his culture and connect with travellers from around the world.
“I’ve lived here for 70 years, after my grandparents built the house over five decades ago. We have a deep bond with this land and its plantation. Visitors can explore our spice-rich plantation, learn about Ayurvedic plants, engage in cultural activities, and taste authentic regional cuisine,” says Mathew.
Farm-to-table meals with harvested fresh produce from the estate, and nature walks while spotting native bird species are the USP.
“We take pride in preparing meals with our own spices and vegetables, in line with our sustainable practices,” Mathew adds.
The homestay has eliminated single-use plastics, opting for wooden furnishings and reusable glass bottles. The homestay supports the local community by employing local staff and collaborating with artisans. Along with modern homes and Indian heritage homestays, the colonial past of a homestay is a magnet for many heritage buffs.
Elgin Hall in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, once a summer retreat for British royals was built in 1857. Now restored, the bungalow is nestled among deodar trees and offers colonial charm with modern comforts.
Tail-wagging, pet-friendly accommodations
Pet-friendly homestays that provide amenities like pet bedding, play areas and tailored meals are gaining popularity among travellers.
Anunay Sood owner of The Ghar homestay in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, says, “We believe pets are family. We have trails for owners to walk their dogs, and our staff is experienced in handling pets.”
Suzy and Jason Lobo, owners of Blue Oasis Farm which opened in 2021, quit the rat race in the city to open a pet-friendly homestay in the idyllic part of small-town Mangaluru. It is designed in the traditional Mangalorean style, mimicking the lush, tropical evergreen forests.
“We’ve built a shed attached to our home to rear animals. There is a storeroom to keep spices and areca nuts. The roof is made with coconut and areca palm leaves. We also have a fish pond,” Jason says.
The farm provides a comfortable space where both pets and their owners can relax, eat healthy food, drink pure water, and the dogs can play with handmade coconut toys. There’s a sandpit for the pets to sleep.
“We offer farm tours, pet-friendly treks, and even river swims for water-loving pets,” says Suzy.
The homestay has on the menu generations-old Mangalorean recipes with a twist to suit all ages, including pets. Suzy adds, “For example, not everyone likes the traditional salted jackfruit dish. So I offer jackfruit upkari gassi for the elders and biryani or fritters for the kids.”
The menu offers Mangalorean specialities like patholi, veg gassi, pachadi, and traditional favourites such as fish thali, ghee roast, and arrowroot pudding. Beyond dining, guests can participate in river excursions, farm workshops, cooking classes, and lessons on food preservation.
“We offer arts, crafts, weaving, and farm treks,” says Suzy, highlighting the immersive experience the homestay provides.
When home isn’t enough
Sood acknowledges that running The Ghar presents unique challenges, particularly due to its remote location.
“Logistics are one of the biggest hurdles - ensuring a steady supply of essentials in an area prone to unpredictable weather and road conditions,” he explains.Meeting modern traveller demands, such as reliable Wi-Fi is a problem.
Mathew mentions the long hours.
“We typically work from 5 am to 11 pm daily, sometimes even longer, depending on guests’ needs,” he shares.
Addressing the challenges of maintaining traditional mud houses, Prajapat explains, “The walls need to be re-plastered and painted twice annually to maintain their appearance and strength, as natural materials wear down over time. During monsoons heavy rains sometimes necessitate extra waterproofing.”
Meanwhile, Verma reveals, “Around 40 per cent of our hosts aren’t tech-savvy, so we balance technology with the human touch.”
Travellers who started to discover India after the pandemic are not always assured of a deluxe homestay feel.
“They often lack 24/7 room service, pools or gyms. Privacy is limited since guests typically stay with the host. Cleanliness, comfort, and service quality can be inconsistent since many homestay owners lack professional hospitality training. Some homestays impose restrictions like set meal times or curfews, which may feel limiting compared to the flexibility hotels offer,” says Nilay Saran, Senior Business Director of BD, 1000 Island Hotels & Resort Pvt. Ltd.
Nevertheless, the new Indian travel trend shows homestay is where the heart is.