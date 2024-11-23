India’s Scamdemic

The Psychology factor

Cyber psychologist and psychotherapist Nirali Bhatia cites her own experience before diving into the psychology of the scammer and the victim.

“I received a call from a person claiming to be from the Army Public School who said he wanted me to conduct a session. I told him I don’t charge the Defence Forces for one-time sessions, but he insisted, using words like ‘government mandate’, and tried to hurry me into accepting charges. I ultimately told him to let me talk to his superior and he stopped calling. I shared this information on a WhatsApp group I am part of, and seven others responded saying they had received similar calls,” says the founder of Cyber B.A.A.P, an anti-cyber bullying platform.

Through the experiences narrated by her felllow group members, Bhatia learned that the callers would ultimately scam the victims into scanning QR codes, purportedly to accept payments. In reality, these would be reverse QR codes, pre-programmed to debit money and not credit it.

● The underlying factor at work for both scammers and victims in most cybercrimes is greed. Victims give in to greed, while scammers exploit it. A lot of scams, like bitcoin investment, part-time jobs and stock market advice, work on this principle.

“As we have also seen, cybercrime today are well researched, targeted and executed with a lot of patience. On top of that, there is so much information on the internet. There is enough research that says that never in human history has there been so much information as today, and it leads to a cognitive overload. It is like entering a casino; the bright lights and music and all those slot machines and card tables in a closed space end up overloading your senses. You enter thinking you will only bet ₹2,000 but end up losing ₹20,000,” she says.

● The digital arrest scams capitalise on the basic human emotion of comply-and-conform as a response to any figure in authority.

“You see a policeman while walking on the street, you automatically walk carefully. It works the same way with digital arrest scams,” says Bhatia.

● With cybercriminals, their psyche is impacted by the use of the internet, particularly the fact that a lot of their crimes are text message-based.

● It takes away the element of empathy and blinds them to the impact they are having on the victims. For them, the impact is the money coming into their account which is a positive one from their perspective. In a more personal setting, unless it is a really hardened criminal, one wouldn’t be able to scam more than one or two people in a day. This is exactly why digital arrest scamsters don’t target more than a couple of victims in a day. Seeing the victims crying and begging on video call can have an effect.

Today, the digital arrest scam has reached giant proportions. What was earlier known as the ‘drugs in parcel’ scam or the ‘FedEx’ scam has now become the number one threat to Indians. With a turnover of crores of rupees, they now have entire modules functioning as Finance and Accounting departments