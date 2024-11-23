The Big Band Theory
In the Kaliyuga, the world loses all its righteousness…” is the lofty proclamation made in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, with reference to the present epoch. The Bhagavad Gita has a fitting response: “I am mighty Time, the source of destruction that comes to annihilate the worlds…” These menacing words preface the intense video of Destroyer, the new progressive rock /metal track by Kolkata-based indie band Bodhi and the Omega Force.
The genre of heavy metal may seem at odds with ancient religious philosophy, but it’s perfectly aligned with headliner, Bodhisattwa Ghosh’s vision of creating music with a strong storyline and deep thought behind it. “Otherwise, in my opinion, all the technique will lack context,” he declares.
The reason that this particular storyline appealed to him and his bandmates was: “I’m constantly thinking about the purpose of life. Why is humanity so flawed, dangerous and evil? What happens after death? Is judgement awaiting us for all the mindless evil that society is currently inflicting upon itself? We are approaching the end of this era very soon, whether AI takes over or nuclear war wipes us out. One way or the other the end is near.” The negative nature of these thoughts lend themselves well to a grave, heavy sound.
Destroyer is indeed entrenched in heavy rock but also bears the stamp of Indian classical music. Hovering between progressive rock and classic metal, the track’s lead instrument is the electric guitar, eschewing the need for vocals. Its melody also draws on Raag Bhairav fusing with Raag Bhairavi, to find a balance and create a homogeneous mixture. The result is a unique sound that cuts through the clutter in the “saturated environment of independent music”. Ghosh adds, “We created a sound that was ‘geographical’ while also being unconventional and provocative.”
Over a career spanning 22 years, Ghosh has constantly endeavoured to establish a unique sound, which borrows from jazz, blues, rock and Indian classical. He has previously been a part of numerous bands including ethno jazz outfit, Kendraka, world music ensemble, Taal Tantra, electro rock band, Zoo, and more. His latest venture, Bodhi and the Omega Force, is a purely guitar-driven rock band, inspired by the work of guitar legends like Steve Vai, Jeff Beck and Joe Satriani.
Bodhi, as Ghosh is fondly called, met his fellow bandmates—Subhagata Singha (Rivu) on electric and acoustic guitars, keyboard, and vocals, Mainak Nag Chowdhury (Bumpy) on bass and vocals and Gaurab Chatterjee (Gaboo) on drums and vocals—at a casual live gig in 2019. But it wasn’t till 2021 that they performed together at a concert paying tribute to Pink Floyd. The immense success of this collaboration led to the creation of Bodhi and the Omega Force. The band’s name alludes to the Greek alphabet Omega which has a strong spiritual and mathematical significance, in keeping with their interest in philosophy.
Destroyer is the band’s first original single but they plan to consistently release new ones every two months, till they can present an EP of five tracks. The song is accompanied by a video which alternates between clips of the band and AI-created animated visuals of an apocalyptic event spearheaded by a god-like figure. Ghosh explains, “I wanted the story of the destroyer to come through, but also showcase the band since it’s our first video.” He entrusted Shan Bhattacharya with the job of striking a balance between storytelling and style.
The future holds grand plans as the band will tour the country to play live gigs from January 2025 onward, with performances planned across venues in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and more. “We also aim to play at all the major festivals in India. Our music isn’t meant to be played at pubs and clubs. This band needs a big stage – huge sound, lights, visuals—the works!” declares Ghosh enthusiastically. The bigger the better, seems to be their motto.