The Big Band Theory

In the Kaliyuga, the world loses all its righteousness…” is the lofty proclamation made in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, with reference to the present epoch. The Bhagavad Gita has a fitting response: “I am mighty Time, the source of destruction that comes to annihilate the worlds…” These menacing words preface the intense video of Destroyer, the new progressive rock /metal track by Kolkata-based indie band Bodhi and the Omega Force.

The genre of heavy metal may seem at odds with ancient religious philosophy, but it’s perfectly aligned with headliner, Bodhisattwa Ghosh’s vision of creating music with a strong storyline and deep thought behind it. “Otherwise, in my opinion, all the technique will lack context,” he declares.

The reason that this particular storyline appealed to him and his bandmates was: “I’m constantly thinking about the purpose of life. Why is humanity so flawed, dangerous and evil? What happens after death? Is judgement awaiting us for all the mindless evil that society is currently inflicting upon itself? We are approaching the end of this era very soon, whether AI takes over or nuclear war wipes us out. One way or the other the end is near.” The negative nature of these thoughts lend themselves well to a grave, heavy sound.

Destroyer is indeed entrenched in heavy rock but also bears the stamp of Indian classical music. Hovering between progressive rock and classic metal, the track’s lead instrument is the electric guitar, eschewing the need for vocals. Its melody also draws on Raag Bhairav fusing with Raag Bhairavi, to find a balance and create a homogeneous mixture. The result is a unique sound that cuts through the clutter in the “saturated environment of independent music”. Ghosh adds, “We created a sound that was ‘geographical’ while also being unconventional and provocative.”