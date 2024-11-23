When the postman comes calling

Tucked away in the Nilgiris in Kerala, Chindakki can almost be written off the face of the earth. In this back of beyond Palakkad district, where life slows to a standstill and the vicinity is as populated by humans as wild animals, two 20-somethings are busy providing last-mile connectivity, in the form of one of the oldest means of communication—letters. Silpa P and Ajith K man the Chindakki post office that caters to the areas of Thadikundu, Murugala, Kadukumanna, Kinattukara, Veerannur, Thudukki and Galasi, populated by the Irula, Muduga and Kurumba tribes.

This sleepy hamlet comes with its own share of adventures. In most of these places, there are no roads and the 25-year-old assistant branch postmaster, Ajith, often has to walk to deliver the mail. While on his treks through the dense forests, there is always the danger of wild animals. “Nowadays, even elephants attack human beings,” says Ajith. He recalls an incident last year, when an elephant attacked a jeep at night and injured the passengers. Every day at the post office seems to be a wildlife day. On a bund on a river near the post office, a tiger hit a rock under the water and died of natural causes. At the back of the office, forest officers have regularly caught cobras, rat snakes and vipers.