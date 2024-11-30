A doom with a view

THE WHYS AND WHATS

1. Domestic tourism boom: According to the Mckinsey report, The State of Tourism and Hospitality 2024, India’s domestic market, fuelled by a growing middle class and a travel spending growth rate of around nine per cent annually, is set to surpass Japan and Mexico to become the world’s fourth-largest by 2030.

2. Social media and Bollywood: A single viral post featuring the crystal-clear waters of the Umngot River in Dawki or a pristine beach in Odisha can inspire thousands to add these spots to their travel itineraries. “Travellers seek more Instagrammable spots, which often worsens the situation,” says Chadha. Bollywood has been a powerful driver of tourism. The stunning Pangong Lake in Ladakh showcased in Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (2009), and the royal forts of Rajasthan highlighted in Jodha Akbar (2008) and Padmaavat (2018), have all seen their tourist numbers increase.

3. Cheap flights and mass tourism: The rise of airlines has made it easier than ever for people to hop on a plane and explore the country, from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. According to The State of Tourism and Hospitality 2024 report, domestic air passenger traffic in India is expected to double by 2030.

4. Revenue: Many cities and states depend heavily on tourism as a major source of income. This reliance creates a vicious cycle where authorities hesitate to impose visitor restrictions due to economic concerns. For example, the 2022 Draft Development Plan for Shimla (2041) reveals that the hill station originally designed for a population of 25,000 now has over 2,40,000 residents plus a significant floating number of tourists. More foot traffic and littering has ravaged the area’s delicate ecosystem. “In places where tourism is embraced, there may be less resistance to high tourist numbers, potentially worsening overtourism. Conversely, regions with strong preservationist values may enforce stricter regulations to protect cultural and environmental resources,” says Mihali.

5. Management Mess: Tourists are choosing less-crowded destinations now. “There is a shift to offbeat places like Spiti, Gokarna, and the Northeast. While this eases the burden on popular destinations, it presents a new challenge: managing tourism in areas less equipped to handle large numbers of visitors,” says Chadha. For instance, the Atal Tunnel that connects Manali to Lahaul witnessed record-breaking traffic around Christmas last year. According to the Lahaul and Spiti police, “As many as 28,210 vehicles passed through the Atal Tunnel, the highest since its opening.”

6. Last-chance tourism: The travel trend focuses on exploring the world’s most fragile and endangered natural and cultural treasures before they are irrevocably altered or disappear. “While some travel is driven by the desire to witness cultural loss, it is largely motivated by the urgent realities of climate change,” says Raynald Harvey Lemelin, a professor at Lakehead University in Canada, who has published several studies on the subject. For instance, in Ladakh’s growing tourism sector, snow leopard tourism has become a significant niche.

7. Global appeal: Former Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, in a written response to the Rajya Sabha in 2023, revealed that foreign tourist arrivals surged from 1.53 million in 2021 to 6.44 million in 2022. In 2023, from January to November, the number climbed to 8.17 million. The tourism ministry is actively promoting tourism segments to sustain this momentum. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her recent budget presentation, also emphasised the government’s focus on the holistic development of iconic tourist destinations.