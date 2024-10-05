Loo and She can’t Behold

In a scene from the documentary A Clean Story, a mother is asked by filmmaker Triparna Banerjee if her 11-year-old daughter has kidney stones because she had little access to drinking water. No, the mother answers. Because she does not drink water at school since she doesn’t like using the toilet. That single sentence reflects the plight of young school girls and the ripple effect that lack of access to sanitation has on people like the student.

Banerjee’s previous project, From the Shadows, had won a grant from the prestigious New York-based Chicken & Egg Pictures. She began working on the documentary after a Hyderabad-based NGO, Good Universe, which works to highlight the impact of climate change on women, approached her to address the issue through her camera. “I was shocked to know the poor condition of these schools. I felt the best way to amplify the stories of these girls was to make a documentary, since cinema is a powerful medium to create necessary impact.”

For over two years, the 39-year-old filmmaker, her team and members of Good Universe, visited around 50 government schools in and around Hyderabad. The harrowing stories they collected captured in the 18-minute documentary revealed schools without functioning toilets, filthy toilets, and washrooms without running water. “The situation is very distressing,” shares Banerjee, adding, “Some of the toilets do not have doors or even walls. Basic things like taps are missing. The problem is not that toilets are not there but that they are not maintained at all.”