The Folk, Fusion and Fun of It

Music aficionados call Malini Awasthi India’s folk queen. A ganda bandhan disciple of thumri maestro Girija Devi, Awasthi is a trained vocalist in Hindustani classical forms such as dadra, thumri and kajri. But many classical musicians are in the habit of nouveau experimentation to create

a younger fan base that responds to fusion better. At Awasthi’s recent performance at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, she was accompanied by musicians on electric guitars, drums and a synthesiser, along with the usual suspects—the tabla and flute.

Sometimes such collaborations work, like Saptak Chatterjee or Raghu Dixit, or flop like Coke Studio Bharat. Speculations about the latter are put to rest the moment Awasthi breaks into the soulful lyrics of Ab ke Saawan Ghar Aaja. She manages to successfully make a case for this fusion-of-a-collaboration with her roaring voice that complements the blast beat on the drums, even though the tabla struggles to make its presence felt.

But, the showstopper is the unassuming flute that gets generous doses of solo segments, which it uses to the optimum. “Music is a game of 12 notes. In this world, you can create any kind of music using these notes. For me, classical music is like water. It has many forms—it can flow or be frozen. If you have your fundamental classical training in place, you can create anything with it,” she says.

Awasthi is not just music to ears, but also a delight for the eyes. She transitions from her usual avatar of a demure traditional singer into a powerhouse of a performer. Her animated crooning of century-old verses, combined with rhythmic movements, is in tune with the energy of her much younger band members for the evening. She is visibly vibing, and with her, the audience.