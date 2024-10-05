The ghost houses of Kerala

If isolation of elderly relatives living in palatial houses is a pressing issue in Kerala, locked-up homes are abundant since most owners, unlike Varghese and Achamma, have either moved away or live overseas with their children.

“If the parents are healthy and willing, they are brought along. The ones who end up in paid care centres are usually bedridden or ailing,” regrets Gigi Mathew, a staff member at AMM old age centre.

The rise in the number of old age homes in the state is a significant consequence linked to the vacant houses. Kumbanad’s case is different from rural Kerala; it is home to around 25,000 people and boasts numerous sprawling mansions. Many of these grand homes are occupied by elderly parents, who often live alone or are cared for by hired nurses, paid handsomely by children who have migrated abroad.

At 95-year-old KM Samuel’s house, framed photos of his five children are neatly lined up in a showcase in the drawing room. The elderly couple is assisted by a caretaker, who says the father’s health has been deteriorating for a while.

Speaking about their progeny living overseas, he says, “All of them visit appachan then and now. They are also watching him on the CCTV installed here. Though he went to stay in the US for a while, he returned four years ago because of health issues,” says the caretaker.

Since migrant Keralites prefer to live overseas for the sake of a better lifestyle, after their parents pass, the houses are simply locked up.

“In Koipuram panchayat, especially in Kumbanad and Pullad regions, one person in every household is a migrant. Not every house remains vacant throughout though; they are visited once in a while at least,” says Sujatha P, president of the panchayat.

These palatial structures are maintained with fresh paint and occasional cleaning, when the owners’ visits are due. Locals describe their short visits as “mini-celebrations”, bringing brief activity to otherwise quiet neighbourhoods. Thomas Chacko is not such a frequent flier. He and his family have been in Dubai for the last 40 years. He visits his house in Kumbanad just once a year or during emergencies.