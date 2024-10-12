Israel at war: Iran isolated, insecure, imploding

It was one of the largest airstrikes on a city in history. On September 27, 60 tonne of bunker-busting bombs penetrated an underground bunker where Hezbollah’s powerful chief Hassan Nasrallah and his senior colleagues in terror, were gathered to discuss a fresh strategy to attack Israel.

All those present were immediately killed, including Nasrallah who was a personal friend of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The cleric announced five days of mourning for what he called the “martyrdom of the great Nasrallah”.

On July 31, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was blown up by a targeted Israeli strike in an apartment in Tehran, which showed the penetration of Mossad, sending the message that “You harm us, we can get you anywhere anytime.”

Israeli spies had reportedly infiltrated Iran’s notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and recruited agents to identify Haniyeh’s room.

A week after, Nasrallah’s successor and cousin Hashem Safieddine was eliminated in another Israeli airstrike. Iran and especially its proxies have brought untold suffering in the region after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year, and Israel responded with savage bombings.

The death toll in Gaza is horrifying: nearly 42,000 Palestinian men, women and children killed, though the number of casualties are reeled out by the Health Ministry run by Hamas, which is accused by Israel and many news agencies of fudging figures.