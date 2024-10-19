Bringing Back the King from Exile

Wajid Ali Shah, the last nawab of Awadh would have turned 200 in 2022. But it’s only this year that the Sibtainabad Imambara where he was laid to rest, in Kolkata’s Metiabruz neighbourhood is receiving the attention it deserves. Built in the 1860s, the West Bengal government has decided to undertake restoration of the shrine with a budget of over Rs 4 crore.

However, its disintegrating walls did not deter Kolkata artist Soumyadeep Roy from hosting a tribute for the art-loving ruler on the Imambara’s premises. Titled Dastan-e-Akhtar, the two-day event regaled visitors with stories of the king through an exhibition, talks and a heritage walk—all organised by Roy—across the neighbourhood that came to be known as “mini-Lucknow”.

A student of literature trained in Hindustani classical music from the age of seven, Roy never planned to be an artist. As a proponent of dhrupad, he was not institutionally encouraged to listen to khayal or thumri, which the last nawab of Awadh patronised and practiced. However, in 2009, Roy discontinued his formal training and allowed himself to explore the-forbidden world of music over late-night FM radio. “I heard the likes of Begum Akhtar, Rasoolan Bai, Shamim Bai, which is how I got hooked on to the idea of Lucknow,” or the “first road to Wajid Ali Shah”, as he puts it.

In 2012, Roy began researching Kolkata’s urban history and how various groups came to constitute it. He chanced on the beguiling legacy of Metiabruz, where Shah sought exile after being ousted from Awadh in 1856. “It was a city that was very consciously recreated.