Rock n Roller: An Epic Retold

Written by Sandeep Kanjilal and with original music composed by Ashutosh Pathak, the play comes alive as a musical. Dubey recalls that when Kanjilal came to her with the script, she was very excited at the thought of the fusion of an old text such as the Mahabharata with contemporary language and lyrics set to rock music. “There’s something very interesting in that combination. It is challenging and what it does is that it brings an element of freshness to the epic. It is interesting to hear Yudhishtira suddenly belting out a song or Krishna singing a rock ballad,” she says.

Dubey had first staged this play way back in 1998. Although it had a good run, it shut prematurely; Dubey doesn’t want to discuss the reasons. From the original cast, only Vikrant Chaturvedi who plays Duryodhana and Asif Ali Beg who plays Shakuni are in the new show. The set, too, underwent a change. While the initial set was a massive open-air extravaganza, Dubey has toned it down to make it more viable to travel to other cities. The other notable change is the music by Ashutosh Pathak, which was created from scratch. “I wanted the music to sound fresh and revamped,” she shares.

While most viewers in the audience would be familiar with the ancient text, it is the staging of the narrative which kept them spellbound. A sprinkle of gold dust appearing on the round dice table each time Yudhishtira places a bet only to lose it to the Kauravas and the wild, raucous laughter from his cousins, is riveting. When Draupadi’s sari is pulled by Dushasana, the intelligent use of lighting combined with dancers on stage keeps the illusion of the garment becoming longer and longer. The chanting of Sanskrit mantras at various intervals reminds the audience that while it is a staging in rock musical style, it is very much an Indian epic at heart.