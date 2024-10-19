The sound of music

“The funds can be used to compensate the artistes and cover the logistical expenses,” Banerjee states.

Most organisers agree that putting up such mehfils and baithaks in today’s times are expensive, both in terms of logistics and remuneration. Sekhri is very clear that there cannot be any other way.

“Musicians have to be rewarded for what they do,” she says, pointing out the state of artistes, especially during Covid-19 and related restrictions: “All celebrations stopped. Folk musicians who performed at births and occasions such as mundan, did not have food to eat. These musicians, who have trained in these traditions for years, are our national gems and must be compensated accordingly.”

Harsh Shah, who runs Creative Bloc Party at The Habitat in Mumbai with Adnan Shaikh and Faisal, says the move from free events to ticketed shows has been fairly smooth. The mushairas, storytelling and poetry sessions and kavi sammelans were free for the first three years when they were trying to build an audience.

“The idea was to slowly build an audience for these sessions and from there to become regular attendees. Eventually, we hoped that the culture picks up and they start paying to listen to it,” he points out.

He was pleasantly surprised to find that the struggle to fill up paid seats was more.

“Our efforts towards marketing have paid off because we have built an audience for this. People are willing to support us now because they have seen the standard of the artiste line-up we curate,” he says.

Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, believes nothing is wrong with ticketed baithaks.

“At the end of the day, artistes still have to send their kids to school, eat, pay rent, fill gas in their cars. ‘Don’t sell art’ is a lot of bullshit. People who have the passion to organise a small baithak, want to invite people but can’t afford it are justified in charging for it,” he says.

Moreover, smaller gatherings provide an excellent platform for younger artistes to show what they are made of, and for audiences to discover new talent. Kolkata-based tabla player Tanmoy Bose reminisces about the 1970s and 80s, when as a young boy, he witnessed senior artistes performing at baithaks alongside younger musicians.

“We, the younger artistes, learned immensely by playing with experienced musicians. It was like an internship, preparing us for the bigger stage. If a senior musician enjoyed my performance at a baithak, they might even invite me to participate in major concerts. This is how many of us got our big breaks,” he says.

In order to revive such gatherings, Bose started Tabla.Inc to organise regular baithaks and invite senior and younger artistes to perform together. At such events, even the audience, many of them emerging musicians themselves, are encouraged to interact with the seniors and ask questions.

With an increasing awareness about the need to preserve our arts, this grassroots revival-of-sorts of the ‘mehfil and baithak’ culture is being welcomed whole-heartedly by musicians, poets and storytellers.

“Baithaks are a beautiful way to share and experience music without amplification and the hullabaloo of a large auditorium. Musicians do not need to play to the gallery or succumb to the usual craving for applause,” says Krishna.

Entrepreneur Tejal Bajla, who has attended three Ibtida mehfils, shares that the community angle adds to the music experience. “Increasingly, we are getting lonelier as a nation and as people. Curations like these with a smaller audience of like-minded people is what sets baithaks apart from large concerts where conversations, with the performing artiste or another audience member, are not always possible,” she says.

The resurgence of mehfils and baithaks offers a refreshing counterpoint to the impersonal nature of life today and fosters a sense of community and appreciation. As a nostalgic reminder of the past, yes, but also as a reminder of the enduring power of the traditional arts person to person.