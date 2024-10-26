At home with art

Picture this: you’re lounging in your living room, browsing through artworks from India’s remote corners. With a simple tap on your phone, a centuries-old Pichwai painting or a delicate Warli creation is projected onto your wall, perfectly placed as if it’s already hanging there. This immersive experience is made possible by MeMeraki, a culture-tech platform. With its “View in Your Room” feature, the platform is transforming how one experiences and purchases art.

Yosha Gupta, 42, founder of MeMeraki, explains, “Many clients struggled to envision how ‘traditional art’ would fit into their contemporary home settings. To address this, we initially offered personalised mockups based on photos of their homes. This approach often swayed their decision, revealing a need for a more accessible solution. Inspired by the fashion industry’s “try before you buy” model, we decided to formalise this concept.”

On their website—memeraki.com—each artwork listing includes a ‘View in Your Room’ button. Clicking this activates the AR camera, allowing users to point their phone at a wall to see how the artwork would look in their space. This streamlined visualisation process helps users assess the artwork’s aesthetic fit, determine the appropriate size and framing, and see how the colours interact with their environment. “The website is developing a new feature that lets users visualise different framing options for artworks,” Gupta shares.