Vijay Bajpai (name changed) is 35 years old. He drives a fleet cab in Mumbai, is a real estate broker on the side, and is conscious enough to stock his cab with drinking water and nuts to munch on through the day. His Hindi is mixed with a lot of English, and he is innately curious, wanting to know what ‘MHADA’ stands for as he passes the signboard for the state’s housing authority. But the most passionate he is, is when he talks about his new idol—Lawrence Bishnoi. His monologue begins without invitation—he takes care to ask his passenger’s name before starting. The next sentence out of his mouth is, “This place has turned upside down.”

The place he is referring to is the bustling suburb of Bandra in western Mumbai, and it has turned upside down because of the murder of veteran Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique mere days earlier. Siddique was exiting his son’s office in Bandra East when he was gunned down, despite having been provided with police protection, and succumbed to his injuries at the Lilavati Hospital.

A day later, an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang credited the gang for the murder on social media, saying that the 66-year-old political leader was killed because of his links to actor Salman Khan. The post went viral and within an hour, social media was abuzz with reactions. Among others, the most notable observation was that the angry young nationalist man had suddenly found his new icon. “That Salman Khan,” says Bajpai as he drives, “he had insulted Sonu Nigam in a public function. Why? Because Nigam spoke about the loudspeakers mounted over mosques. Now see what happened? This is what Bishnoi is.”

The sentiment is one echoed by lakhs of youth across the country, who have commented on videos of Lawrence Bishnoi being taken in and out of court. Some of these videos are paired with the latest Indian gangster rap songs, others with songs connected to patriotism. Decades after the traditional organised crime gangs petered out, the Indian criminal underworld seems to have a new bhai in the making.

“Every day, we’re logging hundreds of social media posts or reactions to them in the form of comments, likes and reposts,” a senior cybercrime officer from Delhi says. “All of them hail Bishnoi as the ‘sher ko sawwa sher’; the hero that finally tamed Salman Khan. It hasn’t taken long for his supporters to start targeting the entire community, and anybody who tries to present facts is trolled. Community pages are springing up all over social media and the main task at hand right now is to ascertain which of them are actual gang members and which are just supporters.”