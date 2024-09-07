A bloom for their thoughts

It was monsoons in Delhi, but within the walls of Bikaner House’s main building, it has been spring this past week. The Delhi Contemporary Art Week which returned for its seventh edition, was marked by blooms—literal and metaphorical — as dainty flowers strung together themes of identity and migration, urbanisation and environment, and everyday existence.

Moments after entering the venue, a Prussian blue canvas at the end of the left corridor beckons. The piece is by Rashmi Mala. It is titled Ground VI. Closer inspection reveals a green leafy twig bearing clusters of tiny white flowers; besides it is a woodier, shadowy replica of the image. The branch looks delicate; the story behind it, however, is anything but.

Painted during a residency in Maharashtra’s Alibaug in 2022, the work is a fruit of the artist’s long-standing interest in botany and subsequent ecological investigation. “I paint ground plants. My art is a form of documentation. This is why the images are not stylised but realistic; they are created using cyanotype and are the exact shape and size as the original plants,” says Rashmi Mala, adding, “My art looks at the injustice humans do to the environment, but not in a complicated way. I try to address issues of the ground from the ground.”

In Sachin George Sebastian’s paper sculpture Co-existence of Two Truths in One Space, the ground converges, and with it, everything that it bears—buildings, plants, animals—within the realm of a single flower. The 2023 work is from the artist’s Duality series and offers a fisheye view of a city.