The great masala mess

How is Spice Adulterated

● Artificial colours are added to enhance the appearance

● Chalk powder, starch or flour added to increase weight

● Synthetic chemicals added to mimic the natural flavour

● Foreign seeds or leaves are mixed to bulk up the quantity

Spot the Culprit

Chilli Powder: The purity of chilli powder can be checked by mixing it with water. Pure chilli powder will float for a while and then slowly start to dissolve. Adulterated chilli powder will start descending immediately, leaving red streaks of colour

Asafoetida: Place it over the stove. Pure hing should immediately catch fire and burn with a bright flame. Hing mixed with resin will not catch fire as quickly

Cumin: Rub the seeds on the palm of your hand. If the seeds leave a black residue, then they are adulterated

Black Pepper: Good quality black pepper will sink when placed in water, but adulterated black pepper will float on top

Turmeric Powder: Pure turmeric powder will settle down slowly when dissolving in water. It it has artificial colouring, it will mix easily, leaving a dark yellow colour

Spice Lies

● Black pepper powder: Papaya seed, starch, sawdust

● Turmeric powder: Lead chromate, metanil yellow, chalk powder, yellow shop stone powder, starch

● Chilli powder: Brick powder, salt powder, artificial dyes, sand, saw dust, dried tomato skin

● Asafoetida: Soap stone, starch, foreign resin

● Coriander powder: Animal dung powder

● Oregano: Similar types of plant leaves or herbs

● Curry powder: Starch powder, sawdust

● Cinnamon: Cassia substitution

● Cumin: Grass seeds coloured with charcoal, immature fennel

● Saffron: Dried tendrils of maize cob, sandalwood dust, tartrazine, coconut threads

● Cardamom: Artificial colorant i.e., apple green and malachite green

Food Fundas

In India, food safety is governed by a rigorous legal framework designed to ensure that food products meet safety and quality standards.

Under the FSSAI, food manufacturers are required to conduct testing on their products twice a year to check for contaminants and safety parameters. Rishi N Mathur, an advocate who works on food laws, explains, “Every manufacturer has to test their products and upload the reports to ensure that they meet the safety standards.”

This requirement helps ensure that food products are safe for consumer consumption. The act also stipulates that manufacturing units undergo annual audits by recognised agencies to maintain compliance.

“Companies must get their manufacturing units audited at least once a year by an FSSAI-recognised agency,” he says, adding, “The problem is that there is no identical standard as far as food products are concerned for domestic and export markets.”

He elaborates that companies producing goods for both Indian and international markets often face difficulties meeting varying standards. For instance, a product manufactured for the Indian market might not meet the stricter standards required in other countries, such as the US or Dubai.

“For example in India, the minimum fat required in full cream milk is about 6 per cent, while in the US, the standard is just 3.25 per cent,” he says, explaining that such differences in standards mean that manufacturers must adjust their products to comply with specific regulations for each market, which complicates maintaining uniform quality.

“It’s not possible to make identical products with the same standards across different regions,” he points out. From 2020 onwards, FSSAI made it mandatory to include the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) values for major nutrients. This helps consumers make informed choices.