An epic interrogation of enslavement

Contemporising epics, the citadel every creative soul storms, only emphasises its timelessness. Here in context is the modern relevance of Ramayana which is the subject of Sri Lankan artist Priyantha Udagedara’s vibrant interrogation in his paintings. A large work of Hanuman carrying the sanjivani booti to save Lakshman features in his solo exhibition, titled Weathering Waves, on show at Exhibit320 in Delhi.

It is a floral reimagining of the incident which turns the course of the war. The monkey God is a significant figure in many other paintings on view.

The Ramayana inspired Udagedara’s work, which he sees as a holistic elucidation of the world that “focuses on Indo-Sri Lanka relations in a beautiful, mythological and lyrical way. After all, I do not and cannot make my works in a vacuum, unaware of what is happening in the world,” he says.

Working in a country which has seen political and economic devastation in the past couple of years, Udagedara’s paintings have political hues; for example, magical herbs will heal a fractured humanity. Dark satire can be read between the lines and strokes, invoking a false beauty rendered through tormented human figures and a morbid use of flora and fauna adding a layer of chaos and pain to the narrative.

The artist uses Ramayanic motifs, and gods and goddesses to take the viewer back to the island’s ethos before colonial corruption. “These deities existed long before the Portuguese arrived in Ceylon in 1505. The flora and fauna are the same; pure with histories that only nature can tell in its own language,” adds the 49-year-old. Udagedara explores mythology and nature using deep research. His paintings are products of more than two decades of such research.