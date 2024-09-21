Bangladesh Liberation War 1971: The partition of Pakistan

The rise of Mujib’s campaign for Bengali nationalism and the gradual fall of his political opponents left little doubt in our minds about the future course of events. It was apparent that Mujib would muster enough support, by the polling date, for his Six Points.

Would Pakistan stay in its present shape if the Six Points were implemented? If they were really secessionist in intent, how could the trend be arrested? Vice-Admiral SM Ahsan, Governor of East Pakistan, raised this issue of the Six Points versus national integrity at one of the Cabinet meetings presided over by General Yahya Khan.

He said, ‘Before we proceed, let me get one thing clarified. Is propagation of his Six Points a violation of Martial Law Regulation 16 (which prohibited any talk against national integrity)?’ He was told, ‘Don’t worry.’

But many in the country did. It was perhaps to allay public fear that the President, in spite of his ex-officio engagements, found time to come on the air on 30 March and declare. ‘I would not accept anything that cuts across the basic principles of our nationhood.’

He followed his announcement, next day, by issuing the Legal Frame work Order (LFO) which laid down the fundamental principles of the future constitution to guarantee the ‘inviolability of national integrity’ and the ‘Islamic character of the Republic’.

I was relieved to read the LFO because it cut across the Awami League politics which preached the secular character of the Republic and its division into virtually self-governing provinces. The Legal Framework Order irked Mujib sorely. He was particularly irritated at Sections 25 and 27 which vested powers of authentication of the future constitution in the President. It implied that Mujib would not be free to implement his Six Points, even if he obtained majority seats in the National Assembly (Parliament) unless his Constitution Bill received the President’s approval.