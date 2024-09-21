Steering the wheels of destiny

It was Diana Pundole’s birthday just two days before the MRF National Car Racing Championships. But the ace racer had no plans to party. “I was so focused on the race that nothing else registered,” she says.

The event would be the logical culmination of months of hard work: flying to Chennai from her hometown Pune to train on the tracks, working out, channelling her thoughts and simply, focusing. “A little voice in my head kept telling me: I got this,” she says.

And so, she did. On August 17, she became the first woman to become India’s national racing champion in the saloon category. To say she made history and crooked a snook at the macho-ness inherent to motor sport is to repeat the obvious.

This mother of two breaks stereotypes in other ways too. For starters, her calm, non-dramatic persona is the opposite of the hi-octane energy and flamboyance associated with motor racing. “Mere fieriness will not take you far. In order to win, one must be a combination of passion, knowledge, aggression and calmness,” she says.

Born to deeply rooted, yet forward-thinking Parsi parents - Jasmine Hoshang Rana and Darius Buhariwalla - her childhood exposed her to myriad experiences: gardening, travel, good home cooking, sports, piano - and yes - the sheer joy of driving.

“While my father was a devoted fan of Formula One races, it was my mother who showed me that driving was not a man’s forte. She was my first teacher,” says the 28-year-old.