Her utopian world of shadows

The concept of a ‘female-led utopia’ forms the beating heart of Tarini Sethi’s practice. The 35-year-old artist believes in subverting the conventional stereotypes of sexuality, female identity, gender, beauty and perfection. A Memory of the Future, at Tokyo’s Galerie Geek Art is an invitation for viewers to enter a dreamlike realm where memories of today will hopefully shape “seeds of tomorrow”. Although Sethi both draws and paints, this time she showcased her metal sculptures which envision a Tomorrowland free from political, social and personal conflicts and filled with a profound sense of love and harmony.

While the cynic inside us might find it tempting to dismiss Sethi as naive and her vision as quixotic, she seems to be deeply committed to creating a fantastical oasis that pushes the boundaries of mainstream thinking. “Through my art, I want to expose the imbalance of human relationships. World building and futurism is the central focus here. Life seems closer to perfect, bridging the ever-growing gap of kinship,” says the Delhi-based Sethi.

With their ever-shifting shadows of dance and play, the metal sculptures blur the boundary between reality and fantasy. “In my imagined world, bodies are freed from the idea of obscenity and the so-called male gaze. Instead they serve as perfect vessels for exploration, action and sexual emancipation. The flickering shadows they cast present an intimate and unfettered Elysian mirror world that one can see but never quite reach,” she says.