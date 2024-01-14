Keeping Scams Out of Scans

Maithreyi Soorej By

Quick-response (QR) codes have become ubiquitous in our daily lives, whether at restaurants to access menus or checking in at events, these square-shaped grids offer the convenience of instant response. The ease of use, however, masks potential cyber threats that one should be wary of. Despite the seemingly harmless nature of QR code interactions, users need to exercise caution to navigate the digital landscape safely and maximise the benefits of convenience.

While QR codes serve as a quick and efficient tool for both marketers and consumers, the risks posed by cybercriminals are often underestimated. Malicious actors can embed harmful URLs within them, leading to the download of malware on users’ digital devices or redirecting them to phishing websites. In recent studies conducted by SecurityHQ, a notable increase in QR phishing (or ‘quishing’) emails was observed in 2023. Unlike spam emails, most modern email services struggle to filter out malicious QR codes, leaving users vulnerable to potential cyber threats. Many individuals remain unaware of the diverse risks associated with QR codes, making it crucial to reconsider the security implications before scanning.

Magician and hacker Tom London highlighted the dangers of scanning QR codes in a TED Talk on ethical hacking. He demonstrated how cybercriminals can use live audiences to exploit QR codes, emphasising the need for vigilance. Hackers create visual QR codes to obfuscate URLs. This tactic makes it difficult for victims to identify phishing attempts before scanning, especially when coupled with urgency-inducing techniques in phishing emails.

As our lives become more digitised, quick-response tools like QR codes become that much more attractive as targets for cyber threats. Users must be aware of evolving cyber threats, and adopt comprehensive security measures, including effective malware removal tools and multi-factor authentication, to safeguard their digital information and devices.

How to Address the Risks

To address potential malware infections resulting from QR code interactions, users should be equipped with effective malware removal tools. The choice of malware removal software should consider factors such as budget; digital accounts against potential hacking attempts require the implementation of multi-factor authentication (MFA). The National Cyber Security Centre recommends MFA for ‘high value’ accounts and all email addresses to enhance defence against cyber attacks. However, users should be aware of potential MFA attacks, such as MFA Bombing, and stay informed on the latest phishing tactics.

