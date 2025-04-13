Love in the age of algorithms

Fewer Dates, More Hookups

Love isn’t uni-dimensional—while it is about candlelit dinners and deep conversations—it’s also about infinite options. According to Happn’s latest survey, 71 per cent of users prioritise the freedom to define relationships on their own terms. With open relationships and casual setups like hookup buddies gaining traction, younger singles are rewriting the dating rulebook as they like it. For many, it’s a mix of practicality and preference—rising costs, uncertainties, demanding careers, and the appeal of instant gratification make no-strings-attached encounters an easier, low-maintenance alternative. “Between 14-hour workdays and back-to-back investor meetings, I don’t have time, energy or emotional bandwidth for dinner dates or relationship drama,” says an anonymous tech startup founder. “Hookups work because they’re uncomplicated—no expectations, no distractions, just fun.

App’solutely True

Our standards for a life partner have never been higher—best friend, gym buddy, travel partner, photographer, therapist and life coach, all rolled into one. And now, we expect dating apps to deliver this perfect package, like a well-coded algorithm for love. As dating starts to resemble a hiring process, singles are demanding more than just swipes and small talk from AI-driven apps—they want deeper, meaningful real-life connections. “Three of my friends got engaged or married within months of matching with someone on a dating app,” says an anonymous UX designer. “While I don’t think the honeymoon phase is enough time to truly know a person or to make a decision to spend the rest of your life with them, in all my friends’ cases, I couldn’t help but feel delighted for them.”

The future of using dating apps? Less scrolling, more serendipity and a leap of faith. With more singles growing weary of endless swiping and the emotional exhaustion of modern dating, many are turning to matrimonial apps for a more structured and commitment-driven approach. Backed by parent-funded subscriptions and data-backed matching utilising machine learning and predictive algorithms, these platforms prioritise long-term compatibility over casual encounters; a retrieval of intentional matchmaking. “I had the chance to go on a ‘date’ before meeting the family,” says Sutirtha Sengupta, a nutritionist who found her fiancé through a matrimonial app. “It felt like traditional dating but with a clear focus on commitment and family approval. For me, it was the best of both worlds—casual enough to get to know each other first, yet serious enough to set clear expectations.”

Matrimonial apps differ from dating platforms by fostering transparency from the start. With detailed profiles covering career, values, and family expectations, users engage with a clearer purpose. As commitment phobia rises in mainstream dating, these apps offer a refreshing alternative—one that prioritises stability, shared goals, and a future that aligns with both partners and their families.