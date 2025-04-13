Love in the age of algorithms

It’s the age of love. Or, is it? AI chatbots are seizing the language of the fluttering heart to craft perfect conversations, ensuring every text sparkles with digital charm. Every notification is a modern serenade as cutting-edge technology helps lovers navigate beautiful chaos with a yearning for a deeply personal connection. Psychologist Dr Ishita Mukerji observes, “Everybody these days, single or married, says love has changed. It used to be about small, thoughtful gestures, like love letters, poems, and spontaneous dates. Today, many relationships feel robotic, lacking that genuine essence we once felt.” She blames self-centred culture, where busy schedules and endless digital distractions leave little room for the rituals of courtship that cement a bond.
Even though algorithms match us based on personality traits and interests, research scholar Shreya laments, “With scores of digital tools now available, options for potential partners may have increased, yet romance is not always well earned, and courting has taken a back seat.” Yet, in this tech-savvy landscape, there are contrarians. Filmmaker and producer Atri Kundu gives a reflective nod to the changing times, “As I’m approaching my 30s, I find love and dating more taxing. Thoughts of career and pending bills rarely leave time for leisure and when they do, I want to invest where the returns are guaranteed such as, travelling.” Even as AI offers seemingly perfect dating options, genuine connection is a bond no algorithm can fully make.
This year offers a glitter-bomb of hope. Pracheta Mazumdar, Senior Marketing Manager, Bumble, remarks, “Every year, we ask our global community for their views on dating, new behaviours, and what they want and need in the year to come. 2025 will be a transitional year for dating since we’re seeing a big shift towards real-ness”. Relationship expert Ruchi Ruhh, agrees “Dating in 2025 feels like a return to authenticity. What’s most exciting is the shift among women in India. Over half of Indian women are self-proclaimed romantics who love ‘love’. They no longer compromise on values that truly matter. It’s a powerful evolution with women being in charge of creating connections that honour their needs and aspirations.” For some, modern love is a perfect cocktail—one part serendipity, another part deliberate choice, combined with the right timing. Bride-to-be Dr Prachi Aditya who is marrying her MBBS classmate narrates, “With Dev, everything just made sense—it felt real. In a world full of endless chaos and options, being with him made all the noise fade away.
Another major shift is unfolding—some people are officially breaking up with dating apps. Copywriter Akanksha Holani expresses, “Even chronic swipers and paid superlikers are also starting to see the beauty of old-school romance.” Face-to-face interactions are coming back. Matchmaker Shalini Singh notes, “Dating is evolving as singles seek a balance between tech-driven efficiency and authentic, in-person connections. People in their late 20s to 50s are craving intentional, slow-paced dating that feels less transactional and more human-centred.” Speed dating and singles mixer events are popping up across India, offering a refreshing alternative to digital fatigue. In-person meetups provide real chemistry, something that apps simply cannot. Intimacy coach Aili Seghetti, states, “People are starved for human connection, strong emotions, and falling in love. The online world is fast, but its commodifying nature makes daters feel like they’re wasting their time.”
Seghetti highlights that true chemistry cannot be gauged through perfectly curated profiles or witty chat exchanges. “Mutual chemistry is based on pheromones, the senses, and body language, and not photos or chatting,” she explains. While digital interactions help to assess compatibility in values and interests, that electric, can’t-stop-thinkingabout-you feeling happens only in person.
Of course, attraction alone isn’t the golden ticket to lasting love. Long-term, emotional literacy, attachment styles, and shared goals come into play—things that take time to unfold, no matter how bright the initial spark was. Copywriter Anurag Kanojia believes that a successful relationship is built on intention and effort. He shares, “My wife and I share similar expectations. We plan date nights, binge-watch shows, travel, and surprise each other, while enjoying our own space. It’s a balance of togetherness and individuality.” In today’s day and age, compatibility isn’t just about shared interests but also about maintaining a balance between togetherness and individuality.
Evolving romance is also about rethinking long-held traditions. Content Developer Simran Anand, whose wedding story defied conventional norms, expresses, “Before marriage, I stayed at my partner’s place on the weekends and whenever the opportunity arose, to familiarise myself with how he is in his home, his family dynamics, how their household works, etc. We broke another traditional rule by choosing a wedding that reflected our true selves—I wore an ivory coloured lehenga, not the customary red, which sparked quite a debate at home,” she recalls. In this brave new world, the rules are being rewritten by the very people who live them. Matchmaker Reema Dala acknowledges that finding ‘the one’ is overly romanticised in movies and novels; “No single person can perfectly fulfil every expectation.” As young and not-so-young India navigate the ever-changing landscape of the heart, it is clear that although the methods may have evolved from handwritten love letters to AI-curated dating profiles, the fundamental human desire to be seen, understood, and cherished remains unchanged.
Future proofing
In a whirlwind of swipes and uncertainties, futureproofing is emerging as the quintessential romance hack. This is a dating strategy that involves asking the right questions and guiding the conversation in a direction to understand if the relationship can sail the long-term tide. Imagine laying all your cards on the table right from the get-go: chatting about everything from your happiest life moments to your take on financial stability and long-term goals. According to Bumble’s 2024 research, a whopping 94 per cent of single Indians say future worries shape their dating choices. Communication Professional, Sristhi Jain, says, “I believe future-proofing relationships is a great way to proactively build a connection with long-term compatibility in mind. It’s not about rushing into judgments after one or two dates, but gradually opening up and letting shared values align and shine through.” Instead of fleeting encounters, future-proofing encourages asking deep yet playful questions. Whether for romance or friendship, this approach paves the way for connections designed to last—a refreshing antidote in a world where commitment often seems as transient as a swipe.
Distance makes the Heart Grow Fonder
In this hyper-connected world, long-distance relationships are becoming less of a compromise and more of a lifestyle choice. With FaceTime and Zoom making virtual closeness a breeze, love is merrily flourishing across cities, countries and even continents without forcing anyone to put their career on hold. Gone are the days when pursuing someone meant uprooting your life; now, busy professionals relish the art of staying connected with their sweethearts despite the miles. Even when living in the same city, demanding schedules often confine couples to weekend catch-ups, which is why many aren’t letting distance pull them apart. As one anonymous software developer narrates, “My boyfriend and I have been together for six years, with four of those spent in different cities. Honestly, our time apart has renewed my faith in love. Meeting biannually for a few weeks felt like the best days of our lives, where every moment was cherished; togetherness turned into treasured memories of a lifetime.” In a world where life’s pace often pulls us in different directions, long-distance relationships are proving that love doesn’t have to be local as long as it’s real, and the efforts from both lovers are perpetual.
Micro-mance
As the world steers back towards romance, grand gestures are taking a back seat to the charm of micro-mance—a playful portmanteau that celebrates small, thoughtful acts of love. Couples are now delighting in the everyday magic of little moments like sharing a well-timed meme, preparing a personalised playlist, a cute handmade card, breakfast in bed or even an unexpected food delivery during a busy day. Bumble’s 2024 survey shows that 57 per cent of women in India proudly wear their romantic hearts on their sleeves, and for one in three, a lack of everyday romance can leave a sour taste. In fact, 92 per cent of single Indians agree that love is better expressed through quirky, intimate moments. As HR Manager Jasmine shares, “Not everything is about big romantic gestures. What’s more important is how someone acts when you’re down or how they cheer you up without a prompt. Even the smallest gesture, like receiving your favourite flowers, can brighten your day and strengthen your bond.” Micro-mance reminds us that sometimes, the tiniest tokens of affection can create the most lasting connections.
Friend Indeed
Instead of navigating the hellscape of speed dating and hookup culture, singles are turning toward relationships rooted in companionship, shared values, and mutual respect, free from the pressures of romantic expectations. According to Happn’s 2025 Dating Report, 84 per cent of Indians believe friendship is just as vital as romance in a relationship, and 56 per cent of Indian singles rank it as the most important factor in finding love. This trend is redefining love stories, proving that the so-called “friend zone” is no dead end—it’s the launching pad for meaningful connections. The best relationships are often built on the strong foundation of friendship. HR professional Shivani Singh shares, “We treat our relationship as an evolving partnership—challenging societal norms and prioritising being friends first. For us, togetherness isn’t just about compromise; it’s about collaboration.” Her words remind us that while the canvas of romance may have changed, the colours of camaraderie, mutual respect and genuine care remain as vibrant as ever.
On the Same (Fan) Page
Social media has fuelled the rise of micro-communities and niche fandoms, bringing like-minded people together over common passions. Digital spaces have become hubs for connection, and as modern love evolves, people are bonding over these shared obsessions. From Taylor Swift fan theories and Coldplay concert pilgrimages to indie films, dark humour and K-pop, finding a partner who shares your passions has never been more desirable. According to Bumble, 49 per cent of single Indians say unique and quirky interests are now key to attraction. Micro-communities built around hobbies—be it book clubs, wine tasting, or thrifting—aren’t just shaping friendships but also influencing how people date. It’s not just about compatibility—49 per cent of Gen Z singles consider geeking out over something together as a form of intimacy. “I truly believe shared obsessions naturally make couples more compatible,” expresses Sakshi Priya, a research intern, “It provides common ground to connect, especially in the initial stages of dating.
Rejection: A Lesson Learned
Romance has never been a straight road, with rejection being just another pit stop along the way. While previous generations saw it as a crushing blow or a reason to retreat, modern daters seem to be navigating it with a refreshing mix of resilience and realism. According to Happn’s report, 23 per cent of Gen Z singles view rejection as a lesson rather than a failure, while millennials tread more cautiously—12 per cent try not to dwell but still become more guarded over time. Older daters (36+) take an even more measured approach, with 15 per cent opting for breaks from dating apps when things don’t go as planned. For many, rejection isn’t personal—it’s just a mismatch of timing, values, or interests. Software engineer Prithwish Misra, voices, “Rejection on a dating app has little to no meaning since they prioritise looks over anything else. So it holds no real value.” In real life, he believes, it’s simply a matter of differing tastes and personalities. For this generation, dating isn’t necessarily about hunting for love but rather about experiences and connections. “Love happens naturally and organically. You can’t pursue dating in hopes of falling in love, but you can fall in love with someone you dated,” he adds. The takeaway? Modern dating is less about taking every rejection to heart and more about embracing the journey— because sometimes, a missed connection is just a redirection to something better.
Intentional Love
Gone are the days when love was left to fate—modern romance is all about being deliberate, strategic, and clear about what you want and heading straight at it. Singles today are embracing intentional love—no more vague situationships or directionless dating. They’re prioritising deep conversations, meaningful compatibility, and conscious effort over fleeting attraction. According to Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO of Happn, “In 2025, Indian Singles are not just looking for chemistry; they’re planning for lasting partnerships that align with shared goals and values.” It’s not about sucking the spontaneity out of romance—it’s about ensuring that love isn’t just an emotional high but a shared journey with purpose; compatibility with a plan. The dating app experience is evolving from endless swiping to goal-oriented connections, where clarity is valued over confusion. But, of course, dating with intention doesn’t mean stripping love of all its magic—it simply means choosing wisely, knowing your needs, and making moves that align with your future. “To me, the biggest green flags are showing genuine interest, being transparent about their expectations or lack thereof from the get-go, and giving clarity instead of making me overthink and anticipate,” shares an anonymous philosophy student, “Due to the impending doom of changing cities every few years, I’m hesitant to look for anything long-term, so I'm looking for someone in a similar situation as me.” For many, the struggle is real, but the shift is clear—love isn’t about waiting for the stars to align. It’s about taking the wheel and steering toward a future that actually makes sense.
Romance in the Shadows
Love and commitment are evolving, steering away from rigid structures toward more fluid, personalised connections. The shift is being led by extramarital dating apps like Gleeden which surpassed three million Indian users—a staggering 270 per cent increase in just a year. Interestingly, 58 per cent of the platform’s new users are women. “It’s not about escaping marriage, but redefining what connection means in modern relationships,” said Sybil Shiddell, Gleeden India’s country manager. Whether seeking emotional companionship, excitement, or a new version of love, many are rewriting the rules. With long work hours and digital fatigue blurring personal lives, over 25 per cent of users admit to corporate workplace romances, while 34 pr cent use winter’s chill to ignite online flings. Ethical Non-monogamy is no longer whispered about in secrecy but is instead a conscious, mutually agreed-upon choice. In Ashley Madison’s (an app promoting alternative relationship models) 2025 Report, Relationship expert Dr Tammy Nelson suggests that an affair doesn’t have to signal the end of a marriage—it can spark an honest conversation about what both partners truly want. With monogamy shifting from a rigid expectation to a fluid spectrum, this could be the year more couples embrace authenticity, acceptance and tolerance—on their own terms.
Fewer Dates, More Hookups
Love isn’t uni-dimensional—while it is about candlelit dinners and deep conversations—it’s also about infinite options. According to Happn’s latest survey, 71 per cent of users prioritise the freedom to define relationships on their own terms. With open relationships and casual setups like hookup buddies gaining traction, younger singles are rewriting the dating rulebook as they like it. For many, it’s a mix of practicality and preference—rising costs, uncertainties, demanding careers, and the appeal of instant gratification make no-strings-attached encounters an easier, low-maintenance alternative. “Between 14-hour workdays and back-to-back investor meetings, I don’t have time, energy or emotional bandwidth for dinner dates or relationship drama,” says an anonymous tech startup founder. “Hookups work because they’re uncomplicated—no expectations, no distractions, just fun.
App’solutely True
Our standards for a life partner have never been higher—best friend, gym buddy, travel partner, photographer, therapist and life coach, all rolled into one. And now, we expect dating apps to deliver this perfect package, like a well-coded algorithm for love. As dating starts to resemble a hiring process, singles are demanding more than just swipes and small talk from AI-driven apps—they want deeper, meaningful real-life connections. “Three of my friends got engaged or married within months of matching with someone on a dating app,” says an anonymous UX designer. “While I don’t think the honeymoon phase is enough time to truly know a person or to make a decision to spend the rest of your life with them, in all my friends’ cases, I couldn’t help but feel delighted for them.”
The future of using dating apps? Less scrolling, more serendipity and a leap of faith. With more singles growing weary of endless swiping and the emotional exhaustion of modern dating, many are turning to matrimonial apps for a more structured and commitment-driven approach. Backed by parent-funded subscriptions and data-backed matching utilising machine learning and predictive algorithms, these platforms prioritise long-term compatibility over casual encounters; a retrieval of intentional matchmaking. “I had the chance to go on a ‘date’ before meeting the family,” says Sutirtha Sengupta, a nutritionist who found her fiancé through a matrimonial app. “It felt like traditional dating but with a clear focus on commitment and family approval. For me, it was the best of both worlds—casual enough to get to know each other first, yet serious enough to set clear expectations.”
Matrimonial apps differ from dating platforms by fostering transparency from the start. With detailed profiles covering career, values, and family expectations, users engage with a clearer purpose. As commitment phobia rises in mainstream dating, these apps offer a refreshing alternative—one that prioritises stability, shared goals, and a future that aligns with both partners and their families.
Paperclipping
A toxic dating trend where someone reaches out intermittently to ensure you remain an option.
Loud Looking
Being unapologetically intentional about what you want and who you’re looking for and ensuring your intentions align.
Smutten
When romantic storylines of books, movies, and TV shows take over one’s imagination, fantasising about something like that’s happening to us in real life.
Yap-trapping
When the other person constantly talks about themselves, ‘trapping’ you in a conversation that would be the same even without your presence.
Swamping
Being comfortable enough with another person to show your authentic messy self, especially so in your area of comfort, aka your “swamp.
Slow Fade
Slowly decreasing your communication with someone you're no longer interested in instead of breaking up honestly.
Sticking
Choosing someone and sticking together, looking past the habits or behaviours that give you a feeling of discomfort (icky).
Male Casting
A dating trend that allows men to break free from societal expectations and embrace authenticity.
Cushioning
The practice of maintaining flirtatious connections with multiple individuals while still being in a committed relationship.
Soft Launch
Gradually making your relationship public on social media platforms to test the waters.