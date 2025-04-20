Text and Testament

Her parents were both doctors. Drawing from that, in this exhibition, she has used dentures and bones, things she is familiar with from her father’s surgical practice. Then there is text in the form of poetry and phrases, all becoming part of her artistic vocabulary. Fascinated with the ‘gaze’, the Delhi-based artist makes it the centre of her approach to investigate ideas of identity and politics, of memory and history. For her, the eye is a vessel of essence, a compression of a human being into something singular and powerful. Each eye for Dube is a person, alive, charged with energy, and beautiful. “These are qualities we associate with the divine, but why should the gods have it all? Why shouldn’t we? So, in my work, I steal it from the gods, let each of us carry those wonderful qualities that divinity is supposed to hold,” she says.

Dube reinstates her commitment to pleasure and pedagogy. “…because pedagogy is the element of learning in anything we do. And I believe that without pleasure, you cannot educate”. She feels that as an artist, if you want to communicate something serious, something that carries depth or wisdom, one has to devise a language that has pleasure as a component. Only then can you reach people. “Unless you move people emotionally, you cannot move them to think. And if you don’t move them to think, they will refuse to engage,” she explains.

The artist has never been trained formally. She feels that this has allowed her the freedom to experiment and the ability to welcome change. “I think it is important to remain engaged, to be surprised by your work. That’s where the real joy lies—when new ideas emerge, when your work even takes you by surprise,” she smiles. Little wonder that with each show she surprises the audience too