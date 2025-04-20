The Great New AdVentures

The world’s oldest advertisement dates back to the 1st century AD. Discovered in the Greek ruins of Ephesus in Turkey, is a carved left foot on a marble slab accompanied by the drawing of a woman’s head wearing a crown and a coin-filled purse. It was the advertisement for a brothel on the left side of the town. Ads have always been a part of life. They have evolved with us, from stories and narratives woven in, to Insta ads where AI creates adverts a dime a dozen, literally. Earlier this year, travel vlogger Shafeek Hashim offered to turn his bald head into a billboard. Hashim’s terms were simple: `50,000 for three months, where the vlogger would display a hair transplant company’s advertisement—temporarily tattooed—on his head while recording YouTube content during the period. The 36-year-old from Karoor, in Alappuzha district in Kerala signed with La Densitae, a Kochi-based company for the advertisement. “I expect better offers in the future,” he claimed in a video on his YouTube channel ‘70mm vlogs’ with more than 28,000 subscribers. In the neighbouring Karnataka, a 10-minute food delivery service in Bengaluru hired three men to act as ‘walking advertisments’. And no, we aren’t talking about distributing promotional pamphlets. The men acted as human billboards. In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, builders and developers too hit on this idea with youngsters walking down the busy streets with lit LED advertisements strapped on to them. When the posts went viral with their pictures, some netizens called it “extremely dehumanising”, while others thought it was a creative way to attract consumers.

The ad world has shifted—from cinematic storytelling and trust-driven collaboration to fragmented media and celebrityfirst campaigns. While the old magic of advertising may seem like a thing of the distant past, industry leaders believe bold ideas and fresh thinking can still create stories that resonate deeply. Prahlad Kakar, the legendary ad filmmaker, says, “The brand trusted us to make decisions on the spot. That level of trust and collaboration was key to creating magic on set. Sadly, such autonomy is rare today,” he reflects. Kakar, who founded Genesis Film Productions in 1977, carved a niche in advertising with his irreverent humour and culturally resonant campaigns. With iconic ads like Pepsi’s “Yehi Hai Right Choice Baby” and Gold Spot’s “The Zing Thing” among his many successes, his influence extends beyond advertising today. He also established the Prahlad Kakar School of Branding and Entrepreneurship (PKSBE) in 2016 to mentor the next generation of creative talent.