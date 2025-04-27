Every Breath You Take

Despite its simplicity, adopting breathwork can be a struggle. Many practitioners claim that quieting the mind and staying consistent are the hardest parts. Yet, the rewards—improved focus, reduced stress, and inner peace—make the effort worthwhile. It’s about embracing the journey one breath at a time.

JUST DO IT

Nishino Breathing Method

This technique focuses on energy flow rather than breath control. Developed and taught by Japanese ki-expert Kozo Nishino, it is used for raising the levels of ki-energy (life force or vitality) of an individual. It integrates soft, rhythmic breathing with natural body movements, allowing ki to circulate effortlessly. The benefits of this method go beyond relaxation. It enhances physical energy, improves mental clarity, and fosters emotional balance. Rather than pushing the body into exertion, it helps practitioners tap into their existing energy reserves. Transformation and spirituality coach Aakash Narwal explains, “It teaches us to receive energy rather than force it.” What makes this technique unique is its focus on flow rather than effort. It doesn’t just improve oxygenation—it amplifies internal energy, creating a gentle, wave-like sensation within the body. It offers a sustainable, intuitive approach to breathwork. As Narwal puts it, “When we breathe with ease, we live with ease.”

Resonant Breathing

Also known as coherent breathing, it is a slow, rhythmic breathing technique where individuals inhale and exhale at a steady pace, typically around five to six breaths per minute. It primarily helps relax and reduce stress, calming the body’s fight-or-flight response. This controlled pattern optimises heart rate and has a regulating effect on the autonomic nervous system. Resonant breathing focuses on creating a harmonious rhythm between the heart, lungs, and nervous system. “It helps in achieving a balanced heart rate variability, which is beneficial for emotional stability and resilience,” explains Dr Jyotika Arora, Consulting Psychologist. Research suggests that this method can significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and even PTSD by promoting parasympathetic dominance—the state of relaxation and recovery. What makes resonant breathing unique is its ability to synchronise physiological processes, making it a powerful tool in therapy and mental health interventions. It is increasingly incorporated into mindfulness practices, stress management programs, and even athletic training to enhance endurance and recovery.