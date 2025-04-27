Every Breath You Take

Breath is life. Breathwork is the lifeline. By deliberately controlling inhalation and exhalation, and their duration and frequency, breath becomes more than just the automatic rise and fall of oxygen chemistry. It is a conscious act. We already know that yoga and meditation, too, focus on the movement of breath itself, and how the body reacts. There is a plethora of breathwork techniques gaining ground as breathing right becomes a priority amid polluted skies, choking air and climate warming: Holotropic Breathwork, Lion’s Breath, Resonant Breathing method, et al. These techniques help you to unbottle anxiety and stress, boost your concentration and allow pent-up emotions to be released healthily. More oxygen. Better circulation. Letting the pain go. Breathwork is the route to wellbeing; a holistic method that uses the air we breathe to elevate our physical and mental states to their maximum harmonious potential.
Dr Virinchi Sharma, psychiatrist and Director of Manasa Hospitals Hyderabad, explains, “Controlled breathwork activates the vagus nerve. It is like switching on the air conditioner in a heated room.” A 2022 study by Stanford University—Psychophysiological Effects of Controlled Respiration and Mindfulness—found that just five minutes of daily breathwork significantly improves mood and reduces anxiety. The study also highlighted its effectiveness as a tool for emotional resilience and mental clarity. Like every other field, technology is also stepping into the breathwork space. AI-driven yoga and breathwork coaches are leveraging movement-tracking technology to provide real-time feedback. A recent study by Aston University suggests that a computer-generated virtual reality breathing coach could be as effective as sessions with a human trainer.
Despite its simplicity, adopting breathwork can be a struggle. Many practitioners claim that quieting the mind and staying consistent are the hardest parts. Yet, the rewards—improved focus, reduced stress, and inner peace—make the effort worthwhile. It’s about embracing the journey one breath at a time.
JUST DO IT
Nishino Breathing Method
This technique focuses on energy flow rather than breath control. Developed and taught by Japanese ki-expert Kozo Nishino, it is used for raising the levels of ki-energy (life force or vitality) of an individual. It integrates soft, rhythmic breathing with natural body movements, allowing ki to circulate effortlessly. The benefits of this method go beyond relaxation. It enhances physical energy, improves mental clarity, and fosters emotional balance. Rather than pushing the body into exertion, it helps practitioners tap into their existing energy reserves. Transformation and spirituality coach Aakash Narwal explains, “It teaches us to receive energy rather than force it.” What makes this technique unique is its focus on flow rather than effort. It doesn’t just improve oxygenation—it amplifies internal energy, creating a gentle, wave-like sensation within the body. It offers a sustainable, intuitive approach to breathwork. As Narwal puts it, “When we breathe with ease, we live with ease.”
Resonant Breathing
Also known as coherent breathing, it is a slow, rhythmic breathing technique where individuals inhale and exhale at a steady pace, typically around five to six breaths per minute. It primarily helps relax and reduce stress, calming the body’s fight-or-flight response. This controlled pattern optimises heart rate and has a regulating effect on the autonomic nervous system. Resonant breathing focuses on creating a harmonious rhythm between the heart, lungs, and nervous system. “It helps in achieving a balanced heart rate variability, which is beneficial for emotional stability and resilience,” explains Dr Jyotika Arora, Consulting Psychologist. Research suggests that this method can significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and even PTSD by promoting parasympathetic dominance—the state of relaxation and recovery. What makes resonant breathing unique is its ability to synchronise physiological processes, making it a powerful tool in therapy and mental health interventions. It is increasingly incorporated into mindfulness practices, stress management programs, and even athletic training to enhance endurance and recovery.
Box Breathing
It is a controlled breathing technique that involves inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling, and pausing—all for equal counts, typically four seconds each. It is also known as four-square breathing or sama vritti pranayama. Used by US Navy SEALs, athletes, and individuals seeking stress relief, it is a structured yet simple way to enhance mental clarity, regulate emotions, and restore balance in the nervous system. One of its biggest benefits is its ability to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, shifting the body from a stress response to a relaxed state. “Box breathing is highly effective in managing anxiety and enhancing focus,” explains Dr Jyotika Arora, Consulting Psychologist. “It promotes stress reduction through neuromuscular relaxation,” adds Physiotherapist and Medical Exercise Specialist Sonia Rai. Studies have shown that slow, rhythmic breathing like this can lower cortisol levels, reduce heart rate, and improve cognitive performance. What makes box breathing unique is its deliberate breath retention, which allows for better oxygen exchange, increased lung capacity, and heightened concentration. It’s a practical tool for individuals with high-pressure lifestyles. While widely used for stress management, it can also be beneficial for athletes looking to optimise performance and recovery.
Wim Hof Method
The method is designed to enhance oxygen intake, improve resilience, and stimulate the nervous system. Developed by extreme Dutch athlete Wim Hof, it combines deep, rhythmic inhalations followed by brief breath retentions, creating an oxygen-rich state that influences both mind and body. The practice typically involves 30 deep breaths, followed by an extended breath hold, and is often paired with cold therapy such as ice baths or cold showers to further strengthen the body’s stress response and resilience. “A shut-down nervous system requires some stimulation, so it calls for activating breathing techniques such as Wim Hof instead of those that slow you down,” explains psychotherapist Snehal Saraf. This makes it particularly useful for those experiencing fatigue, mental fog, or a lack of motivation. Studies have shown that it can help regulate stress responses, boost immune function, and even increase cold tolerance. It is popular among athletes, biohackers, and individuals seeking greater endurance and resilience. However, it should be practised with caution, particularly by those with cardiovascular conditions or respiratory issues.
Cyclic Sighing
It is a controlled breathing technique that emphasises prolonged exhalations to promote relaxation and emotional regulation. Unlike rapid or forceful breathwork, this method involves taking a deep inhale through the nose, followed by a second, smaller inhale to fully expand the lungs, and then a slow, extended exhale through the mouth. This activates the parasympathetic nervous system, signalling the body to relax. A 2023 study from Stanford University found that cyclic sighing, practised for just five minutes daily, improved mood and reduced anxiety more effectively than other prevalent breathwork techniques. Extended exhalation enhances vagal tone, improving heart rate variability. Narwal says, “Breath is a bridge between the physical and the spiritual, and when we breathe cyclically with awareness, we cultivate presence, clarity, and a deeper connection to ourselves.”
Humming Bee Breath
This calming yogic technique involves producing a gentle humming sound during exhalation. Derived from the Sanskrit word bhramari, meaning bee, this practice uses sound and vibration to quiet the mind and foster deep relaxation. Research published in the Annals of Indian Academy of Neurology found that it increases theta wave activity in the brain, linked with deep relaxation. Yoga therapist Vishal Gawade explains, “The gentle humming in Bhramari Pranayama creates vibrations that soothe the nervous system. It’s a simple yet powerful practice that supports both emotional and physiological wellbeing.” The humming sound also mirrors the effects of mantra repetition, often leading to a meditative state. This makes Bhramari not just a breathwork technique, but also a form of meditation.
Kokyu Ho
Kokyu Ho is a deep diaphragmatic breathing technique rooted in the Japanese martial art Aikido, designed to cultivate internal energy (ki) and enhance physical and mental resilience. This technique uses breathing to control the movements of the body to protect from an attack. While primarily used in martial arts, it extends far beyond combat training. “Similar breathing techniques exist across traditional martial arts,” says Farzaan Merchant, Founder and Chief Instructor at Jukaado Academy of Martial Arts. “In karate, for instance, there’s kata sanchin, which follows the same deep breathing principles.” It oxygenates the body, promotes healing, and strengthens internal organs such as the liver and kidneys. “Regular practice helps in cleansing and healing the organs of our body,” Merchant explains. It also improves focus, enhances chi (vital energy), and fosters a deep meditative state. What makes Kokyu Ho unique is its dual nature—it sharpens martial ability while also serving as a meditative and restorative practice. “It takes you deep within yourself,” Merchant notes, emphasising its potential for inner peace and self-awareness.
Holotropic Breathwork
It involves controlling and quickening breathing patterns to influence your mental, emotional, and physical states. Developed by psychiatrists Stanislav and Christina Grof in the 1970s, it aims to achieve altered states of consciousness as a potential therapeutic tool. It revolves around accelerated breathing techniques, synchronised with carefully chosen music and supported by targeted bodywork. The goal is to essentially use accelerated breathing to increase awareness of the self as well as cope with traumas from the past. It promotes the release of toxins from the bloodstream and tissue, and lowers blood pressure by increasing circulation—akin to what a psychedelic does. Since holotropic breathwork may bring up intense feelings or strong physical and emotional releases, it is advised not to practice it alone.
Golden Elixir Breathing
It is a powerful breath-based practice rooted in ancient Taoist and Qigong traditions. It focuses on cultivating internal energy through breath awareness, swallowing of saliva (the “elixir”), and several energetic redirection techniques. Often referred to as ‘Nectar of Life’, the golden elixir is a potent combination of saliva, hormonal fluids, and subtle essences—believed to rejuvenate the body and elevate spiritual consciousness.
This techniques focuses not just on breath, but on cultivating a subtle energetic awareness. Gawade explains, “Through conscious breath, swallowing techniques, and energetic movements of the fingers and palms, the practice activates internal healing and strengthens the mind-body connection.” One of its unique features is hair breathing, where body hair acts like antennae—drawing in cosmic energy and radiating personal vitality. It isn’t just for advanced practitioners. Under proper professional guidance, it’s ideal for anyone seeking to cultivate healing, longevity, or deeper spiritual awareness. As Gawade notes, “It teaches you to turn inward, alchemise your the nervous system,” she says, adding, “When we undergo chronic stress, our resilience is automatically low, causing the fight, flight, or freeze response of the sympathetic nervous system to set in. While this response is useful in times of real danger, it becomes a significant discomfort to be in a high-alert state constantly.” Hence conscious breathing sends a signal to the body that it is safe, allowing the parasympathetic ‘rest and digest’ system to take over.
4-7-8 Breathing
Rooted in ancient pranayama traditions and popularised by integrative medicine, this method involves inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and exhaling slowly through the mouth for eight seconds. This controlled pattern helps regulate the nervous system. Senior Clinical Psychologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Tanya Jawa, notes, “This breathing technique is a powerful relaxation method that works by engaging the parasympathetic nervous system. It specifically stimulates the vagus nerve, which plays a crucial role in calming the nervous system.” Regular practice has been shown to improve heart rate variability and sleep quality, enhance emotional regulation, and reduce physiological stress responses. “The effectiveness of this technique lies in its ability to shift focus to controlled breathing, which can disrupt negative thought patterns,” says Jawa. Often integrated with mindfulness and cognitive behavioural strategies, the technique is an accessible, evidence-based tool for self-regulation. When practised consistently, it fosters long-term emotional resilience and overall wellbeing. Lion’s Breath Known in Sanskrit as Simhasana, it is a unique and dynamic yogic breathing technique that stands apart from most traditional breathwork practices. It is forceful and expressive, actively engaging the facial muscles. To practice Lion’s Breath, one inhales deeply through the nose and then exhales powerfully through the mouth while sticking out the tongue and producing an audible “ha” sound. Yoga teacher Shubhangi Daga explains, “Lion’s Breath helps to boost confidence, improve voice clarity, and relieve tension in the jaw and throat. It is therapeutic as it helps release pent-up stress, anxiety, and emotional tension.” Additionally, it expands the lungs and strengthens respiratory muscles. What sets Lion’s Breath apart is its emphasis on outward expression rather than quiet control, making it particularly effective for emotional catharsis.
Progressive Muscle Relaxation
PMR is a therapeutic mindbody relaxation technique designed to release physical tension and promote deep relaxation. Developed by physician Edmund Jacobson in the 1920s, it involves systematically tensing and relaxing different muscle groups, helping the brain recognise the contrast between tension and ease. Psychotherapist Snehal Saraf explains, “The basic principles of PMR are the same as breathwork—conscious awareness. The only difference is that PMR engages the entire body in creating awareness.” She highlights how, even in mundane moments—sitting in a car or watching TV—muscles can unconsciously remain tensed, draining energy and restricting blood circulation. By consciously tensing a muscle group while inhaling, holding the contraction, and then releasing it with an exhale, PMR trains the brain to recognise and release unnecessary tension. “The beauty lies in the brain’s malleability. With repeated practice, the brain encodes this information and learns to automatically command relaxation,” says Saraf. PMR is widely used for stress management, anxiety reduction, and even chronic pain relief.
Moon Breathing
Moon Breathing, or Chandra Bhedana, is a yogic breathing technique known for its calming and cooling effects on the body and mind. Rooted in ancient pranayama practices, this technique activates the parasympathetic nervous system. Daga explains, “Our bodies contain thousands of energy channels that carry prana, the vital life force, throughout the body. Chandra Bhedana Pranayama helps activate the Ida Nadi, which has a cooling effect on both the body and mind.” Also known as Left Nostril Breathing, the practice involves inhaling exclusively through the left nostril while keeping the right nostril blocked, then exhaling through the right nostril before repeating the cycle.
“As the name suggests, this technique is associated with the moon’s cooling energy, helping to balance the body’s energy,” says Daga. Unlike Surya Bhedana (Right Nostril Breathing), which activates the body’s heating energy, Moon Breathing is particularly beneficial for lowering body heat, reducing blood pressure, and easing mental restlessness. This practice is ideal for those struggling with stress, anxiety, or insomnia. Biofeedback-integrated Breathwork This is an innovative approach that combines traditional breathing techniques with modern wellness technology. By using real-time physiological monitoring, this method helps individuals fine-tune their breathing patterns for enhanced relaxation, stress resilience, and overall well-being. Rai explains, “With the rise of wellness technology, biofeedback tools provide real-time monitoring of breathing patterns, heart rate variability (HRV), and oxygen saturation, allowing physiotherapists and patients to visually track and adjust breathing techniques for optimal efficiency.” This data-driven approach ensures that breathwork is not only practised but also personalised to an individual’s needs. Beyond stress reduction, this technique plays a crucial role in rehabilitation. “It improves autonomic regulation, enhances stress resilience, and supports relaxation responses,” says Rai. By integrating breath training into rehabilitation programmes, it aids in postural control, neuromuscular coordination, and pain relief.
With inputs from Mamta Sharma