Looning Rural Renaissance

The project formally began on Gandhi Jayanti in 2023. “We began the training with just eight participants,” Rai recalls. A master weaver from Thiruvananthapuram, Chandran, guided the sessions, but the real strength of the programme lies in its flexibility. Participants can continue farming and household work while learning at their own pace. For Padmavathi, this balance is life-changing. “Earlier, I would travel for several kilometres to work in a factory. But weaving is something I can do from home at my own pace and time.”

The Bagal initiative is the second major effort by Kadike Trust. Their first, launched in 2018, sought to revive the traditional Udupi sari. In the 1980s, over 5,000 weaving families were active in Udupi. By the time the Trust intervened, only 45 weavers remained. With support from NABARD and the Weavers Service Centre, they trained women in batches and even compensated them for their time. Today, more than 120 weavers operate across two districts.

The response for the Bagal project has been heartening. From Krishi Vigyan Kendra to the Tulu Sahithya Academy, Akrithi Publications, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and even IIM Bangalore, support has poured in. “IIM-B even used our stoles as part of the dress code for their executive MBA convocation,” smiles Rai.

What began as Saroja’s quiet return to the craft has blossomed into a full-fledged community movement. Plans are already underway to build a dedicated weaving centre in Hoseri. But for now, the Bagal Bandhugalu sit in their open sheds and under their beloved tree, weaving resilience into every inch of cloth.