Right product wrong place

In an age where skincare is both science and ceremony, “skin zoning” is emerging not merely as a buzzword, but as a dermatologist-endorsed rethinking of how we treat the face—zone by zone, need by need.
In 2016, Cosmetics Business reported on the early evolution of facial mapping systems, which divided the face into rudimentary areas like the T-zone (typically oily) and U-zone (often dry). But recent advances—ranging from digital imaging to tools that measure skin capacitance and transepidermal water loss—have enabled researchers to visualise detailed gradients in hydration, sebum, pH, and sensitivity across the face. This data reveals what many have suspected: not all skin behaves the same, even within the same face.
Your nose, for example, might be a slick oil-slick by noon, while your lips remain flaky despite constant balm. That acne-prone chin? It may respond differently to stress, seasons, and skincare than the under-eye region or cheeks. The new paradigm views the face not as a flat canvas, but as a composite of microclimates—each deserving its care.
“From a cosmetic point of view, skin zoning is an advanced skincare technique that takes into account the specific requirements of individual facial or body areas,” says Drishti Madnani, co-founder and beauty expert at Shryoan Cosmetics. “Sebum action, levels of moisture, and sensitivity may differ in different zones, implying that skin does not perform equally across all areas.”
In lay terms, your oil-prone T-zone may demand clarifying agents, while parched cheeks may cry out for soothing emollients. Applying the same heavy-duty cream or acid-rich treatment everywhere isn’t just inefficient—it can be damaging.
The Science of the Zone
It’s long been known among formulators and dermatologists that the skin’s needs are far from uniform. “Dry cheeks can benefit from hyaluronic acid and moisturiser to restore moisture and barrier function, while the oily T-zone can be supplied with salicylic acid, lactic acid, or niacinamide to control oil and clarify pores,” says Madnani. The result? A more nuanced and efficient way to deliver actives without overwhelming the skin.
Some brands have started creating dual-purpose or adaptive formulations, but Madnani maintains that true personalisation remains key. “Multi-zonal skincare will always be more effective than an all-over routine. One product cannot address [individual concerns] efficiently.”
When One-Size-Fits-All Backfires
Especially for those with combination or sensitive skin, uniform routines can misfire. “Using heavy moisturiser can sometimes clog the T-zone and make it very greasy,” says Dr Raina Nahar, Consultant Dermatologist at PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC in Khar, Mumbai. “Meanwhile, potent ingredients like retinols, exfoliating acids, or salicylic acid can cause excessive peeling and even cracking in drier zones like the cheeks.”
Dr Geeta Grewal, Founder and CMD of 9 Muses Wellness Clinic, Gurugram, concurs: “We often see people applying products meant for pigmentation or acne all over their face. This often results in dryness, burning, and a tingling sensation, particularly around the eyes, which is a high-sensitivity zone.”
The Story of Ingredients
Ingredients behave differently in different zones. Also, understanding this could save your skin from irritation or worse. “Retinoids are more effective in the T-zone, where oiliness and acne are common, but they can severely dry out the cheeks,” Madnani explains. In contrast, hyaluronic acid works well but shows maximum benefit in drier zones. Niacinamide is one of the few ingredients that work harmoniously across most zones, although it performs differently based on oil levels.
Just as important as what you apply is how—and where—you layer actives. “Do not combine more than one exfoliant or active with similar action,” warns Madnani. “It will overload the skin.” She also notes that unstable ingredients, such as vitamin C, can degrade when layered incorrectly, leading to reduced efficacy or skin sensitivity. Her tip: Stick to pre-blended, well-formulated products unless guided by a professional.
The Future of Skincare
As personalisation becomes a cultural norm, skincare is following suit. “The future of skincare will blend zone-specific precision with responsive innovation—AI diagnostics, adaptive actives, even smart dispensers that adjust to hormones or weather,” predicts Madnani.
But zoning isn’t about complication. It’s about intentionality. “63 per cent of consumers reported more effective results with zoned routines than with uniform application,” Madnani reiterates, citing the 2023 Dermstore survey. In a world tailored by algorithms and genetics, skin zoning might be skincare’s answer to the Spotify playlist or personalised nutrition plan: efficient and attuned to the individual.