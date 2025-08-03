Right product wrong place

Your nose, for example, might be a slick oil-slick by noon, while your lips remain flaky despite constant balm. That acne-prone chin? It may respond differently to stress, seasons, and skincare than the under-eye region or cheeks. The new paradigm views the face not as a flat canvas, but as a composite of microclimates—each deserving its care.

“From a cosmetic point of view, skin zoning is an advanced skincare technique that takes into account the specific requirements of individual facial or body areas,” says Drishti Madnani, co-founder and beauty expert at Shryoan Cosmetics. “Sebum action, levels of moisture, and sensitivity may differ in different zones, implying that skin does not perform equally across all areas.”

In lay terms, your oil-prone T-zone may demand clarifying agents, while parched cheeks may cry out for soothing emollients. Applying the same heavy-duty cream or acid-rich treatment everywhere isn’t just inefficient—it can be damaging.

The Science of the Zone

It’s long been known among formulators and dermatologists that the skin’s needs are far from uniform. “Dry cheeks can benefit from hyaluronic acid and moisturiser to restore moisture and barrier function, while the oily T-zone can be supplied with salicylic acid, lactic acid, or niacinamide to control oil and clarify pores,” says Madnani. The result? A more nuanced and efficient way to deliver actives without overwhelming the skin.

Some brands have started creating dual-purpose or adaptive formulations, but Madnani maintains that true personalisation remains key. “Multi-zonal skincare will always be more effective than an all-over routine. One product cannot address [individual concerns] efficiently.”