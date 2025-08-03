The trash that built a bench

What do you usually do with an empty chips packet? Toss it into the bin, right? And then it ends up in a landfill, quietly sitting there for the next few hundred years. But what if that crinkly wrapper could come back as a sleek park bench or a piece of stylish outdoor furniture? Sounds a bit out there? Well, not to Vishal Mehta and Dr Babu Padmanabhan.

Mehta, who spent over 17 years managing infrastructure projects often related to renewable energy, had a growing frustration. “That work deepened my commitment to sustainability, but it also exposed a persistent problem,” he says. “Even sustainable power projects generate significant waste. There simply wasn’t a viable, scalable solution to dispose of it responsibly.”

He didn’t want to just complain about it—he wanted to do something. Enter Dr Babu Padmanabhan, an engineer with a PhD in analytical kinematics from Virginia Tech, and a knack for turning complex science into smart solutions. The two hit it off instantly. Shared values, complementary skills, and one big, bold idea: unWOOD.